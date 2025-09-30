Uptime Crew Announces Inaugural 2025 Semiconductor Excellence Award at SEMICON West

Recognizing ten global leaders advancing workforce innovation, safety, and uptime in the semiconductor industry.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uptime Crew, the workforce performance brand powering mission-critical industries, today announced the recipients of its inaugural 2025 Semiconductor Excellence Award. The award recognizes ten global leaders driving workforce innovation, advancing safety, and setting new benchmarks for reliability and uptime across the semiconductor industry.

The honorees will be recognized during SEMICON West 2025 (October 7–9) in Phoenix, Arizona, where Uptime Crew will also showcase its workforce optimization solutions and host interactive experiences for attendees.

“Behind every world-class fab, tool, or breakthrough chip is a workforce that ensures reliability,” said Boris Kuiper, Chief Operating Officer, at Uptime Crew. “This award honors the companies that are not only pushing the boundaries of semiconductor technology but also building the resilient, future-ready workforces that make industry progress possible.”

2025 Semiconductor Excellence Award Honorees

1) Applied Materials

2) ASML

3) Lam Research

4) KLA

5) Axcelis

6) Texas Instruments

7) Samsung Semiconductor

8) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

9) GlobalFoundries

10) GlobalWafers

Honorees were selected for leadership across the following pillars of excellence:

- Innovation in Workforce Strategy – redefining how talent is developed and deployed

- Operational Training Excellence – strengthening skills, compliance, and productivity

- Culture of Safety and Resilience – ensuring reliable performance in mission-critical environments

- Uptime Leadership – setting the benchmarks that drive industry progress

Uptime Crew at SEMICON West 2025

At Booth #7317, Uptime Crew invites attendees to score their workforce edge - discovering how deployment-ready engineers and technicians help fabs cut downtime, shift costs, and boost productivity.

Attendees can also:

- Meet John Akkara, Uptime Crew CEO, recently returned from the White House AI Education Taskforce meeting

- Join interactive booth activities, including a basketball challenge and giveaways

- Connect with Uptime Crew experts on workforce transformation strategies shaping the semiconductor industry

The 2025 Semiconductor Excellence Award honorees exemplify the innovation, reliability, and vision that define leadership in the global semiconductor sector.

About Uptime Crew

Uptime Crew delivers the skilled workforce powering today’s most critical industries. From data centers and semiconductors to enterprise AI adoption, we provide engineers and technicians who accelerate productivity, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. Our talent is rigorously vetted and trained in real-world environments to meet enterprise standards for safety, reliability, and performance. With continuous pipelines and deep industry expertise, Uptime Crew reduces workforce risk while helping organizations stay resilient and innovative. By eliminating upfront hiring costs and delivering ready-to-deploy talent, we enable enterprises to safeguard uptime, shift capital toward what matters most - innovation and growth.

Learn more at www.uptimecrew.com.

