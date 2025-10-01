Alex Manella Selected for the Credit Union Times 2025 Luminaries Awards

Shining a spotlight on the individuals transforming the credit union industry through creativity, impact, and commitment to the "people helping people" mission.

I take great pride in working with our clients to connect their values to their brand to achieve record growth.” — Alex Manella

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Manella, Creative Director from Michael Walters Advertising, has been named to Credit Union Times' Luminaries Awards, Class of 2025.

This award celebrates top industry professionals, credit unions and world-class service organizations that are changing the cooperative financial services industry for the better. Shining a spotlight on the individuals and organizations that have significantly enhanced the not-for-profit financial cooperative landscape, the award recognizes those that have raised the bar within the credit union sphere, by driving positive change and inspiring others to follow suit.

The 2025 Luminaries were selected by a panel of esteemed judges based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regard to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the credit union business; and how committed the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"The CU Times newsroom believes in the credit union industry and the people and organizations that support the financial cooperative spirit, and that's just one reason we do these awards," says CU Times Editor-in-Chief, Michael Ogden. "We adore the creative ways these individuals and credit union-serving groups approach solving the financial issues for the members, and in turn, create a better world in communities across our country. It's always an honor to recognize so many people doing so many wonderful and inclusive things to help push our industry higher."

"I am honored to be a part of the Credit Union mission, it's important to me and everyone at Michael Walters Advertising," says Creative Director, Alex Manella. "I take great pride in working with our clients to connect their values to their brand to achieve record growth. Close to my heart is the work for America Saves Week, Military Saves Month, CCUA (Cooperative Credit Union Association) and International Credit Union (ICU) Day. The underlying principle of "people helping people" is what drives us to do tremendous work for credit unions and cooperatives around the world to promote financial well-being, and financial independence."

Michael Walters Advertising is a full-service advertising agency that has partnered with many of the world's premier brand names to deliver custom marketing strategy and solutions to their clients including: Chicago Cubs, Morton's The Steakhouse, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Paul Mitchell Schools, Hunter Douglas, as well as, higher education and financial industry leaders. MWA specializes in marketing strategy, brand development and management, digital marketing, social media, direct marketing and media planning and placement. For more information, visit www.mwachicago.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.