CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Launches First-of-Its-Kind Leadership Council to Strengthen Community Health

CHC launches the Leadership Council for Healthier Communities (LCHC), uniting leaders from business, philanthropy, nonprofit, academia and more.

The LCHC is a first-of-its-kind coalition bringing together a network of cross-sector leaders committed to building a future together where healthier communities drive stronger economies.” — Jean Accius, PhD

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite spending significantly more on healthcare than other wealthy nations, the United States faces a persistent challenge: widening gaps in health outcomes that weaken communities, strain local economies, and erode workforce resilience. To address this urgent challenge, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities today announced the launch of the Leadership Council for Healthier Communities ( LCHC ), uniting leaders from business, philanthropy, nonprofit, academia and more to strengthen community health and drive measurable impact.“We are at a critical moment where improving the health of communities is not just a moral imperative, but an economic necessity,” said Jean Accius, PhD, President & CEO of CHC. “The Leadership Council for Healthier Communities is a first-of-its-kind coalition bringing together a network of cross-sector leaders committed to building a future together where healthier communities drive stronger economies.”The Council launches with a powerful group of founding members representing global corporations, nonprofits, philanthropy, academia, and more. Together, the Council will elevate community voices, share insights across sectors, and shape actionable strategies to close health gaps nationwide.The LCHC Founders Summit will be held Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the Cornell Club in New York City. The program will feature high-profile conversations on the intersection of health and economic vitality and will be livestreamed for public viewing.For more information about the LCHC, visit: https://chcimpact.org/lchc/ Event Livestream: chcimpact.org/LCHC-liveAbout CHCCHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We leverage partnerships to raise funds, deliver programs and elevate solutions in communities. We focus on awareness and access, education and advocacy, and philanthropy. Together with partners, we've been creating healthier communities for nearly 70 years. Join us at chcimpact.org or follow us on social media @chcimpact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.