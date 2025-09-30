World Patients Alliance Marks Largest World Patient Safety Day 2025 Campaign

WPSD 2025 CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES

World Patients Alliance Leads Largest World Patient Safety Day 2025 Campaign with 450 Global Events, New Bills of Rights, and Resources for Children’s Safety

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Patients Alliance (WPA), world’s largest umbrella patient organization, marked this year’s World Patient Safety Day (WPSD) campaign with the largest campaign organized globally by any healthcare stakeholder. Under the theme “Safe Care for Every Newborn and Every Child” and slogan “Patient Safety from the Start!”, WPA and its member organizations delivered a record 450 events worldwide. These activities mobilized communities at the grassroots level and brought together families, caregivers, health professionals, and policymakers in the shared mission of protecting children’s health.Launch of Two Landmark Bills of RightsAs part of WPSD 2025, WPA introduced two historic advocacy tools:• WPA Patient Safety Bill of Rights for Parents and Caregivers of Children• WPA Patient Safety Bill of Rights for ChildrenTogether, these documents define core rights to safe, respect, and dignified healthcare. They empower parents and caregivers to advocate for children’s safety, while affirming children as rights-bearing individuals within healthcare systems worldwide.Global Webinars on Pediatric Safety and Patient Safety Books for Children To highlight urgent challenges and solutions, WPA hosted two major global webinars:• Webinar, Safe from the Start: Patient Safety and Quality in Infant and Child Care brought together patient leaders, pediatric experts, and families to address risks and propose actionable solutions in child healthcare.• Webinar, Patient Safety Books for Children: Safe Care for Every Newborn and Every Child introduced the innovative resource developed with the Elsevier Foundation to help children understand safety, their rights in healthcare, and how families can engage with these tools.Educational and Awareness ResourcesThe 2025 campaign also introduced a comprehensive set of tools for families, children, and healthcare providers:• Patient Safety Books for Children, story-driven resources to help children learn about safety, rights, and communication.• Patient Safety Flipbooks, interactive audio-visual versions for group use and digital learning.• Dedicated WPSD Campaign Toolkit containing Awareness Posters, Customizable Event Banners, and 10-Day Social Media Campaign materials that unified activities across countries, amplified outreach online, and strengthened the visibility of the campaign.• Animated Video titled: Children Are Not Little Adults, Understanding Patient Safety in Pediatric Care, underscoring why pediatric care must be tailored to children’s unique needs and offering practical steps for families to recognize risks and protect health.450 Events Around the WorldThe campaign’s impact was reinforced by 450 events held by WPA member organizations across all regions. From awareness rallies and hospital-based programs to community workshops and media campaigns, these activities mobilized families and communities at the grassroots level, creating widespread awareness of pediatric safety and strengthening the global patient safety movement.A Call for Global Action“Every child deserves to grow up in a healthcare system that is safe, respectful, and responsive to their needs,” said Hussain Jafri, WPA’s Executive Director. “Through this campaign and the launch of the Bills of Rights, we are setting a new standard of accountability that healthcare systems worldwide must uphold.”Acknowledgement of SupportWorld Patients Alliance gratefully acknowledges the support of Roche, whose partnership helped make the WPSD 2025 campaign a success.About World Patients AllianceWorld Patients Alliance is the global voice for patients, bringing together individuals and organizations across regions and disease areas. WPA advances patient engagement, safety, and equitable healthcare policies through education, collaboration, and global advocacy.

