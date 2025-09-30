Boston-Born Culinary Studio Selfup Ranked Top 10% Worldwide as City Embraces Experiential Activities

Guests enjoying a hands-on cooking class at Selfup’s Boston studio, ranked in Tripadvisor’s Top 10% of Things to Do Worldwide.

Boston’s Selfup studio, named Tripadvisor Top 10% worldwide, highlights growing demand for immersive culinary experiences.

Boston has always been a food city, but now it’s also an experience city. Cooking together turns dining into connection, laughter, and memories that last long after the meal.” — Gegham Artsruni, Founder of Selfup

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston-Born Culinary Studio Selfup Ranked Top 10% Worldwide as City Embraces Experiential ActivitiesFrom immersive pop-ups to cultural workshops, Boston is increasingly defined by experiential activities rather than passive nights out. A 2024 report shows that nearly 25% of U.S. consumer service spending now goes toward experiences such as recreation, events, and entertainment (Cushman & Wakefield).The city’s tourism and cultural economy reinforce this shift. In 2024, Massachusetts welcomed more than 52.6 million visitors, who spent $24.2 billion and supported nearly 156,000 jobs across the state (Mass.gov). Boston’s lodging sector also rebounded strongly, with revenue per available room growing 8.4% in the first half of 2024, ranking among the top three U.S. lodging markets (TPG Hotels).So why are culinary experiences booming? Experts point to a mix of factors: people want to reconnect socially after years of digital-first living, seek creative outlets that feel authentic, and look for activities that blend entertainment with skill-building. Cooking together ticks all of these boxes — it’s fun, interactive, and creates lasting stories around the table.Within this environment, Selfup ( https://selfup.com ) — a Boston-born business thriving in the heart of downtown — has seen record demand, confirming the city’s appetite for immersive and social culinary events. This year, Selfup has been recognized with Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, placing it among the Top 10% of Things to Do worldwide, based on traveler reviews.“Boston has always been a food city, but now it’s also an experience city,” said Gegham Artsruni, Founder of Selfup. “Cooking together turns dining into connection, laughter, and memories that last far beyond the meal.”Selfup’s downtown studio has become a hub for:Couples’ experiences, such as Italian and French date-night culinary events Group celebrations, for birthdays, anniversaries, and friends’ nights out. Corporate gatherings , where teams trade the boardroom for the kitchen.Seasonal MomentumSeasonal demand highlights the shift toward interactive experiences. Valentine’s Day, the holiday season, and winter weekends consistently bring surges in bookings, as locals and visitors look for creative indoor activities. Guests prepare menus alongside professional chefs and then enjoy the meal they’ve crafted — with the process of cooking together often becoming the true highlight.About SelfupSelfup, founded in Boston, creates memorable culinary experiences in the city’s Financial District. Recognized with Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award as one of the Top 10% of Things to Do worldwide, based on traveler reviews, Selfup offers hands-on cooking classes for date nights, group celebrations, and corporate events. Shaped by Boston’s vibrant food culture, Selfup is consistently rated 5 stars by participants and continues to grow as one of the city’s top activity providers. Learn more at www.selfup.com

