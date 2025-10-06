Equinord Law Firm Requests Clarification from Heineken Regarding Brazilian Operations

Heineken`s factory at Alagoinha, in Northeast Brazil

Legal counsel for minority investors demands clarity from Heineken on suspension of water extraction rights in Brazil, citing potential investor impact

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 15, Equinord, through its managing partner Sebastian Suarez, submitted a formal communication to the Investor Relations Board of Heineken N.V. in Amsterdam. Suarez is the legal counsel for minority investors in the brewery company. The request seeks clarification on legal and operational matters involving Heineken’s subsidiary in Brazil, which may have implications for investors.

The communication refers to a legal dispute concerning the water source used by a production facility in the state of Bahia, Brazil. According to judicial (Agravo em recurso especial N° 467.169 - DF (2014/0016284-0) and regulatory decisions (Voto RC/ANM Nº 598, de 15 de julho de 2025) in Brazil, the company’s right to extract water from that source has been suspended.

Equinord’s correspondence inquires whether this development, and the potential need to obtain water from alternative sources, could have an impact on the company’s operations in Brazil and, consequently, on financial indicators. The letter also raises questions about the timing and manner in which this information has been communicated to shareholders and the market.

Equinord has requested that Heineken clarify the matter and provide information to investors in line with corporate governance and disclosure obligations. In the absence of a response within a reasonable timeframe, the firm has indicated that it will consider appropriate legal measures to ensure transparency and the protection of minority investors’ rights.

Contact:

Equinord – Legal Counsel for Minority Investors

Sebastian Suarez

Tel/WhatsApp: +372 5672 6401

Pikk tn 33-32, Valga city, Valga rural municipality, Valga county, 68204

