QuickHR Unites with SEEK and JobStreet to Streamline Hiring in Singapore and Malaysia

QuickHR, a leading Human Resources Management System (HRMS), announces a new integration with SEEK, one of Asia Pacific’s premier online job platforms.

This integration with SEEK and JobStreet transforms hiring into a strategic advantage, helping businesses in Singapore and Malaysia attract and secure top talent faster” — Suki Bajaj

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This partnership directly connects QuickHR Applicant Tracking System (ATS) platform with SEEK in Singapore and its renowned brand, Job Street, in Malaysia, giving businesses a powerful tool to overcome the ongoing talent crunch.Recent data shows that a significant number of businesses in both regions are struggling to fill critical positions, a challenge made worse by manual and fragmented hiring processes.This new integration is designed to help companies of all sizes — from large enterprises to growing small and medium-sized businesses — streamline their recruitment process and find the right talent more efficiently."Our goal is to make hiring less of a struggle and more of a strategic advantage for businesses in Singapore and Malaysia," says Mr. Suki Bajaj, Managing Director at QuickHR.Simplifying the Recruitment JourneyThe integration allows HR professionals instant access to the largest and most diverse talent pool in APAC and manage their entire hiring and onboarding workflow from a single, centralized platform.• Expanded Reach - Post jobs once in QuickHR ATS and automatically broadcast them to millions of qualified job seekers on SEEK and Job Street, instantly widening the talent pool and ensuring they never miss out on a potential hire for a critical role or a key project.• Centralized Management - All applications are funneled directly into the QuickHR ATS, simplifying the process of tracking, screening, interviewing, and communicating with candidates, without the manual effort of switching between multiple platforms.• Faster Hiring - By automating routine administrative tasks and consolidating the hiring process, businesses can significantly reduce their time-to-hire, helping them secure top talent ahead of the competition.• Enhanced Candidate Experience - A smooth and efficient application process with timely communication keeps top talent engaged, which in turn strengthens an employer’s brand.“By integrating with SEEK and Job Street, we're not just adding a feature, we're providing a complete solution that helps HR leaders attract, engage, hire, and onboard the best people faster, smarter than ever before." Mr. Bajaj added.About SEEKSEEK is a global leader in online employment marketplaces, connecting millions of job seekers and employers across Asia Pacific. With over 260 million candidate relationships and 360,000 hirer relationships, SEEK's extensive network makes them a powerhouse in the HR space, ensuring they connect with the perfect candidate for the role.About QuickHRQuickHR was developed by Enable Business, a leading B2B SaaS company, offering a comprehensive, all-in-one HR management software designed to automate and simplify HR processes, from recruitment and payroll to leave management and performance appraisal, enabling HR teams to alleviate the administrative burden and focus more on their core businesses.For more information about QuickHR, please visit quickhr.co (for Singapore), quickhr.my (for Malaysia) or follow us on:🔹 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quickhr/ For business inquiries, please contact:📩 Serena, Business Development Manager📞 +65 6908 8158

