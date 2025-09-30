LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connections marks 11 years with bold rebrand - celebrating success of 100+ global events• Connections unveils new brand identity as the company expands to serve a broader global audience• Staying true to the ‘Connections Way’ – Immersive events that turn networking into meaningful business partnerships• Introducing clear brand verticals – Luxury, Explore and Cruise events sit under the master concept: “Connecting excellence with opportunity”• Partnering for growth – Stronger collaboration with governments and industry leaders to unlock new markets and drive innovation• Delivering real business value – Combined spending power of more than $7.8 billion in 2025 alone, within exclusive buyer communityConnections, the travel and hospitality industry’s leading platform for building trusted relationships, unveiled its refreshed brand identity at Connections Luxury UK and Ireland. The rebrand celebrates eleven years of success in creating world-class, immersive events and signals an exciting new chapter as the company expands to serve a broader global audience across the travel and hospitality sectors.Since 2014, Connections has pioneered a new way of doing business in travel through its unique experiences. Built on the belief that business is personal, the brand has consistently set the standard for forging meaningful, lasting partnerships through immersive shared experiences.Over the past 11 years, Connections has delivered more than 100 events in 32 destinations across five continents, bringing together participants from more than 50 nationalities. Along the way, Connections has built a thriving community of more than 25,000 luxury travel representatives and facilitated 125,000+ one-to-one meetings through its unique formula. The combined buying power of the buyers attending Connections events this year alone exceeds $7.8 billion. Connections’ events have reshaped businesses and played a pivotal role in the success and growth of some of the world’s most remarkable luxury products and agencies.The refreshed brand reflects Connections’ growth and its ambition to further unite leaders from across luxury travel, hospitality, destinations and specialist sectors such as cruise. While maintaining the core values that have defined its journey – authenticity, trust and excellence – this new identity expands the platform’s reach and relevance for the future of the industry.Greg Reeves, Managing Director, Connections, said: “At Connections, we’ve spent the past decade redefining how relationships are built in travel. This rebrand reflects both our heritage and our future – bringing our proven methodology to a wider community, while remaining true to our founding belief that real business begins with real connection.”As part of the rebrand, Connections introduces a clear framework of verticals – including Luxury, Explore and Cruise – each designed to meet the specific needs of the global travel and hospitality community. These sit under the guiding master concept: “Connecting excellence with opportunity”. Through the newly defined Explore series, Connections partners with government bodies and tourism boards to immerse qualified travel buyers in destinations.Clive Jacobs, Chairman and Founder, Connections parent company Jacobs Media, added: “When I founded Connections, my ambition was simple yet bold: to revolutionise the travel exhibition and meetings space. Over the past 11 years, our events haven’t just connected people, they’ve reshaped businesses and played a pivotal role in the success and growth of some of the world’s most remarkable luxury products and agencies. This rebrand signals a bold new chapter – one that will see Connections expand its impact across the global travel and hospitality sector while continuing to deliver excellence for the community it serves.”The new direction also underscores Connections’ commitment to working in close partnership with governments, destination management organisations and private sector leaders worldwide, helping them unlock new markets, drive innovation and accelerate growth. The expanded brand will allow Connections to bring its signature approach to even more corners of the industry, continuing its mission to set the standard for excellence in travel and hospitality events worldwide.ENDSAbout ConnectionsConnections is the travel industry’s most immersive platform for building trusted relationships and unlocking global business opportunities. Since 2014, Connections has united senior travel leaders through its invitation-only events, designed around the ‘Connections Way’ – a proven methodology where business becomes personal. With verticals in Luxury and Cruise, an Explore series to build tourism in destinations, as well as Expo, Connections delivers bespoke experiences that empower its community to discover new markets, build long-term partnerships and drive commercial growth. Connections is part of Jacobs Media, the global leader in travel and hospitality intelligence and events.

