dResume platform launches Free Applicant Tracking System

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- dResume has announced the launch of its recruiter platform - recruiter.dResume.com , a cloud-based platform offering simple, yet efficient Applicant Tracking System and Recruitment Software - free to recruiters across the world.Recruiters can create an account & start using the platform in minutes. They can create recruitment process, customize resume template through PVF (Preferred Viewing Format), access career documents of jobseekers & message them directly through the platform. Recruiters can post and share their jobs in Social-Media in a single click or through QR code easily.While some ATS providers offer free trial, almost all of them charge for their products and services. “Small Recruitment Agencies, Talent Search firms, Freelance Recruiters find it difficult to pay periodic or upfront cost.”, says Shankar Srinivasan, Founder & CEO of dResume, “Some of them maintain their resume database in folders & save candidate information in spreadsheets. dResume’s recruiter platform will help them build their resume database & automate their recruitment process completely for Free.”Recruiters can learn more by visiting https://recruiter.dresume.com In the world where resume is still made in A4 document format, dResume is among the pioneers that offer digital first resume, a resume that is structured, interoperable, and responsive. “Traditionally, people send their resume as an attachment by email. But dResume is a hosted resume. Its URL link is shared with recruiters who can view it from any device on their browser.”, says Shankar, “When Jobseekers make an update, it is instantly available on their hosted resume thus making it always fresh and up to date.” Being built for bots comprehension, the resume is naturally ATS friendly.

