Pearly Baker’s Alehouse Announces New Opening Dates: Soft Opening on October 10, Grand Public Opening on October 11

Joseph Simonetta | Philip Simonetta | Michael Simonetta

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearly Baker’s Alehouse, the iconic Lehigh Valley landmark being revitalized by the Simonetta brothers, today announced revised dates for its highly anticipated return.

Due to final vendor delivery timelines and remodeling adjustments, the soft opening will now take place on Friday, October 10, 2025, followed by the Grand Public Opening on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

“We’re committed to opening Pearly Baker’s at the highest standard possible,” said Philip Simonetta, co-owner. “These extra days ensure every detail—from the kitchen to the bar to the guest experience—is ready to deliver the Pearly Baker’s our community deserves.”

The reimagined Pearly Baker’s Alehouse will feature a bold new menu, craft cocktails, live entertainment, and the same historic charm that has made it a cornerstone of downtown Easton.

In the meantime, Pearly Baker’s will proudly be part of Easton Garlic Fest 2025, with a 30-foot tent and outdoor space in front of the restaurant, ensuring guests can get a first taste of what’s to come before the official doors open.

“We can’t wait to share this new chapter with Easton and the greater Lehigh Valley,” added co-owner Joseph Simonetta. “The wait will be worth it.”

Event Details:

Soft Opening: Friday, October 10, 2025 (invite-only preview)

Grand Public Opening: Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM

