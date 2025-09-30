Microgreens Market Trends to Witness Astonishing Growth and Forecast, 2021-2028

Increase in demand for indoor cultivation, surge in use of advanced technology in farming practices, changes in lifestyle & food habits have boosted the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microgreens market size was generated $1.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $2.2 billion by 2028, and growing with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.Increase in demand for indoor cultivation, surge in use of advanced technology in farming practices, and changes in lifestyle and food habits have boosted the growth of the global microgreens market. However, high initial investments, lack of skilled workforce, and limited microgreens crop range hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in purchasing power and rapid growth of the retail sector and online stores are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08733 Rise in area under protected cultivation which majorly includes indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods and increasing increase in spending on healthy, fresh, and nutritious agriculture produce are expected to garner the growth of the microgreens market. Adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in the farming and farm mechanization is promoting farmers to grow high valued crops, which directly supports to the growth of the microgreens market.Microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the juvenile growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the microgreens. Microgreens are majorly cultivated in the indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of microgreens is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microgreens-market/purchase-options Microgreens have been gaining major popularity among the health-conscious people as they contain huge among of vitamins and antioxidants, which helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. Furthermore, Microgreens Market Demandneed comparatively less resources to grow at home for daily consumption; therefore, it can be easily grown in the garden and rooftop. Rise in adoption of the protected cultivation and financial and technical support from the government to farmers for erection of protected cultivation plants are likely to support to increase the production of microgreens. Furthermore, growing use of Microgreens Market Trends in the food services industry as flavor and texture enhancement ingredient is expected to surge the demand for microgreens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain has been adversely affected and whole food & beverage industry is still incurring losses. Governments are frequently practicing total lockdown to limit the spread of corona virus, in which restaurants are strictly suggested to close.Restaurant is one of the major selling points of the microgreens. Temporarily, COVID-19 pandemic is restraining the growth of the global microgreens market during the forecast period. The microgreens market is segmented on the basis of type, farming, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, radish, basil, carrots, and others. By farming, it is segregated into indoor vertical farming, commercial greenhouses, and other. By end user, market is segmented into retail, food service, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08733 By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to growing technological development in indoor vertical farming and its adoption by vegetable and microgreen owners. However, the global microgreens industry across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, owing to high spending on functional foods and increase in demand for organic vegetable.AeroFarmsGotham GreensFresh Origins2BFreshMadar FarmsFarmbox Greens LLCThe Chef's Garden Inc.GoodLeaf FarmsLiving Earth FarmBowery FarmingTrending Reports:Emulsifiers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emulsifiers-market-A16961 Allulose Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/allulose-market-A16557 Protease Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protease-market-A12830

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.