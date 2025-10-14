Castle Lager Celebrates 130 Years with Iconic Collectors Cans

Castle Lager 130

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Lager is marking 130 years of heritage by bringing back six of its most iconic cans, giving South Africans the chance to relive their favourite memories with the beer that has always been part of the nation’s story.

From Soweto to Stellenbosch, Durban to Polokwane, Castle has been poured at braais, in taverns, at stadiums and around kitchen tables for generations. Now, fans can collect these limited-edition cans that celebrate the brand’s history across the decades.

Each of the six designs pays tribute to a different era of Castle Lager, reminding South Africans of the beer’s long connection with sport, friendship and everyday good times. The cans are be available in stores and outlets nationwide for a limited time.

To make the milestone even more special, collectors can scan their cans at www.castle130.com.

Each scan adds a stamp to a digital “passport” on the microsite. Completing the full set of six cans unlocks the chance to win the ultimate prize of R130,000. To achieve this, Castle Lager partnered with Blue Robot, who created an AI Image recognition model to allow users to scan only the specific 130 heritage cans while rejecting any other can. Trained on over 5,000 data points to ensure accuracy.

The Castle Lager 130 Collectors Cans are available now across South Africa. Find them, scan them, and complete your collection, because every can tells a story.

