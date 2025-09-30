Ecer.com Unveils New AI Foreign Trade Solution at Intersec Saudi Arabia

A buyer from Morocco experiences Ecer.com's "AI Sourcing" service A buyer from India experiences Ecer.com's "AI Sourcing" service Ecer.com staff pose for a photo with a Saudi buyer

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Intersec Saudi Arabia commenced today in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Ecer.com , a global leading B2B marketing service platform for foreign trade, marked its presence by showcasing its brand-new AI Foreign Trade Solution, drawing significant attention from numerous attending traders and businesses.At the Ecer.com booth, overseas buyers and foreign trade representatives gathered to personally experience the efficiency and precise matching capabilities of the Ecer.com "AI Sourcing" System. This system comprehensively covers core aspects of cross-border trade, including intelligent product selection, supplier matching, and real-time multilingual interaction. Its integration is set to substantially boost communication efficiency and enhance business matching quality in international commerce.Saudi buyer Omar, who is fluent in multiple languages, expressed considerable interest in the powerful real-time multilingual interaction function of the "AI Sourcing" system. During an on-site demonstration of multilingual business scenarios, the system demonstrated quick response times, natural and fluent language expression, and the high-quality handling of detailed inquiries across professional fields, such as specific product parameters and manufacturing lead times. Following his experience, Omar highly praised Ecer.com's AI system, stating that it effectively addresses long-standing pain points in cross-border trade: language barriers, time zone restrictions, and high human communication costs. He called it a "Cross-Border Communication Revolution."Ecer.com has been continuously driving the intelligent transformation of its platform for years. It has successfully launched a series of AI applications covering the entire foreign trade process, including AI Website Building , AI Product Posting, and AI Customer Service . These tools span the complete foreign trade marketing chain, from corporate website setup and content operation management to marketing promotion, customer acquisition, and business opportunity conversion.Looking ahead, Ecer.com is committed to deepening the integrated application of AI technology across the entire foreign trade ecosystem. Through intelligent tools and big data analysis capabilities, the company aims to fully empower foreign trade enterprises to expand into international markets, enhance their core competitiveness, and seize the strategic opportunities presented by the digital trade era.About Ecer.comEcer.com is a leading B2B marketing service platform dedicated to providing professional and intelligent foreign trade solutions to help global businesses connect and succeed in the international marketplace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.