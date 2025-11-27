Ecer.com Strengthens Digital Trade Services, Connecting China's Manufacturing Capabilities with Global Markets

1000V Copper Conductor PVC Insulated Cables Customized With Three Half Core 35KV CU AL Conductor Armoured Electrical Cable 240mm2 400mm2 For Transformer Stations 1KV Aerial Bundled Cables Aluminium Phase Conductor Street Lighting Conductor Compact Circular

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital globalization accelerates, export-oriented enterprises across China are navigating a rapidly changing international trade environment. Competing effectively, reaching qualified buyers, reducing transaction friction, and improving conversion rates have become critical challenges for small and medium-sized manufacturers. Established in 2009, Ecer is positioning itself as a key enabler for these businesses through a comprehensive suite of digital trade services.From Domestic Marketplace to Global B2B MarketplaceOver 16 years, Ecer.com —operated by Ecer—has developed from a support tool for Chinese exporters into a global B2B marketplace serving buyers and suppliers worldwide. The marketplace now attracts more than 60 million monthly overseas visits, with cumulative services provided to over 10 million small and medium-sized enterprises across more than 150 countries and regions.Ecer's team of more than 700 employees is distributed across 26 cities in China and provides localized support to manufacturers in over 100 industrial hubs. Their total service mileage has exceeded 2.2 million kilometers, underscoring the company|s long-term on-the-ground engagement with the country's manufacturing base.Among the companies using Ecer.com's digital trade services are established manufacturers such as Shanghai Shenghua Cable (Group) Co., Ltd. , illustrating how large and mid-sized industrial producers are leveraging the marketplace to expand global reach and engage directly with international buyers.Enhancing Buyer–Supplier ConnectivityEcer.com positions itself not only as a digital marketing provider but also as a facilitator of international trade.The marketplace's Buyer Service Center offers multilingual assistance, exhibition coordination, video-based sourcing activities, and tailored procurement matching. More than 4 million buyers have been verified to date.For suppliers, Ecer.com offers training programs, forums, product publishing services, and tailored website development. Its 2.6 million supplier members benefit from more than 300 offline workshops and training sessions held each year, totaling over 200,000 certified participants.One area of rapid growth is the marketplace's video sourcing format. Since 2020, Ecer.com has organized more than 200,000 video sourcing sessions annually. The total procurement value facilitated in 2024 surpassed US$20 billion, with the largest individual transaction reaching US$260 million. Full-Cycle Trade Service InfrastructureBeyond matchmaking, Ecer.com provides an integrated foreign trade service system designed to support the entire export journey.Its “Cargo Butler”service works with more than 2,000 partners to offer exporters a full suite of operational support—from customs procedures and product inspections to logistics, currency settlement, and tax-refund services.Ecer.com has also built a digital logistics marketplace featuring more than 20,000 service routes, enabling one-click price checks and collective logistics purchasing, helping companies reduce costs and improve delivery reliability.In digital marketing, Ecer.com deploys more than 16 years of advertising experience and invests heavily in global marketplaces such as Google, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok to help manufacturers reach targeted overseas buyers. Integrated website marketing, SEM optimization, and video-based promotion form a unified, transaction-driven service system.Technology as the Core DriverEcer.com's long-term investment in technology forms the foundation of its foreign trade service capabilities:More than 200 software patents and copyrights.A global acceleration network with 20 nodes across Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.Over 40 industry-focused websites offering specialized entry points for global buyers.A data infrastructure comprising 120 million keywords and 320 million new buyer behavior data points.About EcerEcer.com is a global leading mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, dedicated to providing smart foreign trade solutions for global buyers and suppliers. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AI and big data, Ecer.com empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to navigate the complexities of international trade efficiently and successfully.

