Missile Decoy Launcher System Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Missile Decoy Launcher System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Missile Decoy Launcher System Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant increase in the market size of missile decoy launcher systems in the previous years. The market, which is projected to expand from $2.37 billion in 2024 to $2.57 billion in 2025, is predicted to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The upward trend during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the escalation of naval modernization programs, growing geopolitical tensions, an increase in defense expenditure, a rising uptake of electronic warfare systems, and the increasing danger posed by sophisticated guided missiles.

The market for missile decoy launcher systems is anticipated to experience a robust expansion in the forthcoming years, with estimates suggesting a surge to $3.54 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The escalation during the forecast period is attributed to a range of factors including the escalating complexity of missile threats, growth in defense budgets and military modernization initiatives, enhanced sophistication of anti-ship, shifting focus towards cost-effectiveness and adaptability, and an increasing number of military disputes. The forecast period is also set to witness significant trends such as advancements in active RF decoy technologies, the advanced integration of AI for automatic threat response, the creation of modular and trainable launcher systems, innovations in lightweight and multi-role decoys, and advancements in electronic countermeasure capabilities.

Download a free sample of the missile decoy launcher system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27946&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Missile Decoy Launcher System Market?

The growing geopolitical strains are projected to stimulate the expansion of the missile decoy launcher system market in the future. These geopolitical strains point to the conflicts or strained ties between nations, sprouting from territorial, political, or economic disagreements. These tensions primarily arise due to territorial disputes, threatening the nation's sovereignty and control over pivotal regions. Missile decoy launcher systems augment defense systems, providing flexible defense against evolving missile threats and bolstering national security by lowering susceptibility to advanced weaponry, thereby boosting strategic resilience. For example, as per the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a federal agency based in the U.S, in October 2024, the encounters with migrants at the U.S-Canada border expanded to over 181,000 in 2024, marking a 6.5% surge compared to the 170,000 in 2023. Consequently, the escalating geopolitical tensions are fueling the expansion of the missile decoy launcher system market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Missile Decoy Launcher System Market?

Major players in the Missile Decoy Launcher System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd. (SEA)

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• MBDA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Missile Decoy Launcher System Industry?

In a bid to improve their threat response capacities and offer adaptable resistance to emerging missile threats, significant companies in the missile decoy launcher system market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like trainable decoy launcher systems. A trainable decoy launcher system has the capability to target and release decoys toward specific threats, thereby increasing the overall defensive efficiency. To illustrate, in September 2023, UK's Sea Limited - a company providing ship and fleet protection services, introduced Ancilia. Ancilia is a state-of-the-art trainable decoy launcher system developed to bolster naval defense mechanisms against sophisticated missile threats. The system has been engineered with an aim to safeguard naval vessels from advanced missile threats, including but not limited to hypersonic and ballistic missiles. It comes with a rotating base for quickly deploying a variety of decoys without necessitating ship movements, thereby augmenting its response agility and versatility. By utilizing tried and tested technology, this system provides a compact, dependable, and cutting-edge defense solution compatible with contemporary surface platforms.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Missile Decoy Launcher System Market

The missile decoy launcher system market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Infrared Decoy, Radar Decoy, Acoustic Decoy, Other Types

2) By Platform: Airborne, Naval, Land-based

3) By Application: Navy, Research

4) By End-User: Defense, Homeland Security, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Infrared Decoy: Flares, Directed Infrared Countermeasures, Towed Infrared Decoys

2) By Radar Decoy: Chaff, Active Radar Decoys, Towed Radar Decoys

3) By Acoustic Decoy: Towed Acoustic Decoys, Expendable Acoustic Decoys, Mobile Acoustic Decoys

4) By Other Types: Visual Decoys, Electromagnetic Decoys, Multi-Spectral Decoys

View the full missile decoy launcher system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/missile-decoy-launcher-system-global-market-report

Global Missile Decoy Launcher System Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for missile decoy launcher systems. The Missile Decoy Launcher System Global Market Report 2025 projects growth in this area. The report thoroughly covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Missile Decoy Launcher System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Missile Defense System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/missile-defense-system-global-market-report

Anti Tank Missile System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-tank-missile-system-global-market-report

Anti Ship Missile Defence System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-ship-missile-defence-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.