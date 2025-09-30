Historic French Château with Breathtaking Vistas Enters Market After Decades

The dining room Staircase in the chateau The medieval village of Cordes sur Ciel

A Masterpiece of 18th-Century Elegance: Historic Château Overlooking A Medieval Village is Available for the First Time in 30 Years!

Some places are not just bought; your soul inherits them for a reason. This château is one of them.” — P. Joseph

UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set in the gently rolling hills of Tarn, just an hour from Toulouse’s international airport, a rare gem of French heritage has been brought to market: an exquisitely preserved 18th-century château, standing as a timeless guardian over one of France’s most celebrated "Plus Beaux Villages." This country estate , boasting a history as rich as its landscape and featuring a converted farmhouse, outbuildings, and 17 hectares of parkland, has been lovingly maintained for over thirty years by owners who valued its antique charm and natural beauty. For the first time since 1996, this architectural masterpiece is now available to a new owner who will cherish its legacy Steeped in HistoryConstructed between 1777 and 1779 for lawyer Barthélemy Mazars d’Alayrac, the château showcases a white stone facade and a mansard roof, symbolising the elegance of the Enlightenment period. Its storied history includes marriage alliances with the Marquis de Voisins, whose coat of arms can still be seen on a barn, and the Marquis de Saint-Félix, before being acquired by the Taillade family in 1939. The current guardians discovered it in 1996.Over nearly three decades, owners passionate about antiques and nature have carefully restored the estate, meticulously preserving every detail, from wooden flooring to high ceilings. The 2001 renovation seamlessly integrated modern comforts with its historic character, transforming the property into a living showcase of craftsmanship.Wild Beauty and Timeless ViewsSet in the countryside above Cordes-sur-Ciel's medieval spires, the château provides breathtaking panoramic vistas from its south terraces, where sunsets illuminate the plains and forests with golden light. The 17-hectare estate boasts a diverse array of wildlife, including wild orchids, ancient oaks, and a historic stone washhouse that reflects the rural heritage of the area.A Life of Privilege and Endless PossibilityThe estate features 577 sqm of château living space, along with a converted farmhouse and two spacious outbuildings, ideal for entertaining or retreats. It features nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four salons, complemented by a formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen, and two sunny terraces, making it ideal for gatherings or relaxing moments amidst art. Nearby, Cordes-sur-Ciel offers a rich variety of experiences, ranging from art and history to gastronomy, featuring galleries, workshops, and restaurants. The surrounding countryside invites hiking, vineyard tours, and markets, while the château itself remains peaceful, with only the sounds of birds, leaves, and church bells in the air.A Once-in-a-Generation OpportunityThis is not just a property; it embodies a legacy. For over thirty years, it has been cared for by those who appreciate the beauty of patina, find poetry in silence, and see magic in the wild. Now, it awaits a new guardian to appreciate its stories, its sunlit rooms, its untamed gardens, and its unique setting near one of the Most Beautiful Villages of France, celebrated for its Gothic architecture, craftsmanship and art.A full dossier, including images, floor plans and video, is available upon request

