Milk Thistle Products Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Milk Thistle Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Milk Thistle Products Market Through 2025?

The market for milk thistle products has seen a swift increase in size over the past several years. Experts forecast its progression from $0.84 billion in 2024 to $0.93 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This historical expansion can be tied back to a rising consumer interest in herbal and natural supplements, an increased frequency of liver diseases and disorders, an influx in demand for wellness and detox products, the growth of the nutraceutical and dietary supplement industry, and burgeoning popularity of functional drinks and herbal teas.

The market size of milk thistle products is predicted to witness expedited expansion in the coming years, with an anticipated worth of $1.37 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The escalation during the forecasted period is due to factors such as the increasing elderly population with age-related health issues, heightened clinical research and validation in science, the rise in e-commerce and online sales of supplements, growing health awareness and the trend of preventive healthcare, plus the amplified demand for organic and non-GMO herbal items. Key trends for the considered period entail progress in extraction methods, the incorporation of milk thistle in customized nutritional plans, technology-powered farming and sustainable procurement, advancements in nanoencapsulation for improved bioavailability, and innovations in clinical research and digital trial fields.

Download a free sample of the milk thistle products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27760&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Milk Thistle Products Market?

The increased incidence of liver-related disorders is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the milk thistle products market in the future. Liver diseases encompass a variety of conditions impacting the liver, a crucial organ for metabolism, detoxification, digestion, and nutrient storage. This surge in liver ailments is attributed to more people seeking natural and auxiliary treatments for such conditions. Milk thistle, with its liver-protecting features, is seen as a top pick for supplements aimed at liver health. The primary uses of milk thistle products include liver health support, offering antioxidant defense, digestion aid, promoting skin health, and regulating healthy blood sugar levels. For instance, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a governmental body in the UK, reported that premature deaths due to alcoholic liver disease saw a 3.6% increase in 2023, rising to 5,984 from 5,776 in the previous year. As such, the escalating occurrence of liver diseases is pushing the growth of the milk thistle products market.

Which Players Dominate The Milk Thistle Products Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Milk Thistle Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Merck KGaA

• Dermapharm Group

• Now Foods

• Life Extension

• Botanic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

• Frontier Co-op

• Swisse

• Indena S.p.A

• Bio-Botanica Inc.

• Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Milk Thistle Products Market In The Globe?

Top players in the milk thistle products market are concentrating on creating innovative goods such as regulatory antioxidants to boost the body's natural protection against oxidative stress. These regulatory antioxidants are compounds that manage oxidative stress by equalizing free radicals and maintaining standard cellular activities. For instance, Doctor’s Best Inc., an American nutritional supplement firm, introduced Glutathione + Milk Thistle in April 2024. The supplement unites Setria glutathione, a clinically approved form known to enhance the body's primary regulatory antioxidant. It is matched with a milk thistle extract that delivers silymarin to raise cysteine levels in the liver, and stimulate natural glutathione creation. Selenium is also added, having a crucial role in allowing glutathione to support detoxification, energy production, and other vital functions. Collectively, these components endorse liver health and strengthen the body’s antioxidant defense mechanism.

Global Milk Thistle Products Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The milk thistle products market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Milk Thistle Extract, Milk Thistle Supplements, Milk Thistle Tea, Milk Thistle Oil, Milk Thistle Seeds

2) By By Form Type: Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquid Extract, Tea Bags

3) By Application Type: Liver Health, Antioxidant Support, Skin Health, Cardiovascular Health, Detoxification

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies, Health Food Stores, Hospitals, Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Milk Thistle Extract: Standardized Extract, Liquid Extract, Powdered Extract, Softgel Extract

2) By Milk Thistle Supplements: Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Gummies

3) By Milk Thistle Tea: Pure Milk Thistle Tea, Blended Herbal Tea, Loose Leaf Tea, Tea Bags

4) By Milk Thistle Oil: Cold-Pressed Oil, Organic Oil, Blended Oil

5) By Milk Thistle Seeds: Whole Seeds, Ground Or Powdered Seeds

View the full milk thistle products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-thistle-products-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Milk Thistle Products Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for milk thistle products. Projections show South America as the region with the most rapid growth anticipated. The milk thistle products report comprehensively covers several regions; these include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Milk Thistle Products Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Goat Milk Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/goat-milk-products-global-market-report

Nutraceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutraceutical-ingredients-global-market-report

Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-product-machinery-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.