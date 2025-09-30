Saudi Arabia to Host Biban Forum 2025 and the Global Finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup

Biban 2025 information Biban 2025

Saudi Arabia will once again host Biban Forum 2025, the flagship gathering for startups, SMEs, and innovators. From November 5 to 8, 2025, in Riyadh

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia will once again take center stage in the global entrepreneurship landscape as it hosts Biban Forum 2025, the Kingdom’s flagship gathering for startups, SMEs, and innovators. Organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at,) the forum will run from November 5 to 8, 2025, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, under the theme “Global Destination for Opportunities.”Over the course of four days, Biban Forum 2025 will bring people, ideas, and opportunities together in Riyadh, uniting the global entrepreneurial community. More than 140,000 visitors from over 150 countries are expected to attend, including startup founders, investors, global CEOs, policymakers, and thought leaders. The forum’s agenda will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops, deal signings, and an exhibition space showcasing breakthrough innovations.For the third consecutive year, Biban Forum 2025 will host the Global Finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), the world's largest competition for startups, which is being annually organized in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation (Misk) and Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN). Since its inception, the EWC has attracted more than 420,000 entrepreneurs from 191 countries. The EWC 2025 finals will bring together the top 100 global finalists from a pool of over 10,300 entrepreneurs across 16 sectors, representing 169 countries. in collaboration with 64 Global Ecosystem Partners. These pioneering startups will compete live on stage in Riyadh for a total of $1.5 million in cash prizes and the chance to secure vital connections with investors, mentors, and global markets.Sami Ibrahim Al-Hussaini, Governor of Monsha’at, said: “Biban Forum 2025 is more than an event, it is a bridge between ideas and investment, where local and global entrepreneurs find the support they need to scale. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation into a premier hub for entrepreneurship and opportunity, Biban Forum serves as a powerful platform to showcase talent, unlock partnerships, and contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”Building on the success of Biban24 Forum, which drew over 182,000 visitors and facilitated launches and agreements worth more than $9.3 billion, the 2025 edition aims to set new records in participation, partnerships, and investment opportunities. With billions of riyals in potential agreements and the world’s most innovative startups under one roof, Biban Forum 2025 promises to highlight Saudi Arabia’s growing stature as a global hub for entrepreneurship.About Monsha’at:The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) was established in 2016 with the mission of regulating, supporting, and enabling the SME sector in Saudi Arabia in line with international best practices. Monsha’at is tasked with implementing programs that foster entrepreneurship, expand funding opportunities, and strengthen the contribution of SMEs to the national economy, aiming to raise their share of GDP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.