Comprehensive Report on the Process Mining Software Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Process Mining Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Process Mining Software Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant surge in the size of the process mining software market. It is projected to increase from $2.34 billion in 2025 to $3.40 billion in 2026, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. The substantial growth experienced during the historic period is attributed to factors like the surging necessity for the optimization of business processes, escalating acceptance of automation tools, increasing requirement for data-guided decision making, proliferation of cloud computing services, and heightened consciousness about operational inefficiencies.

The market size for process mining software is predicted to experience massive expansion in the coming years. A growth to $15.10 billion in 2029 is expected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.1%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be linked to an improvement in process transparency. Prominent trends to be observed during the forecast period involve the development of cross-functional dashboards, enhancement of process standardization, amalgamation with workflow tools, advancements in predictive process mining, and innovations in visualization methods.

Download a free sample of the process mining software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27785&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Process Mining Software Market?

The process mining software market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing adoption of digital transformation. This entails the utilization of digital technologies to enhance business procedures, enrich customer experiences, and boost organizational innovation. The demand for digital transformation is rising owing to the growing necessity to deliver swift, personalized, and smooth customer experiences in order to maintain a competitive edge. Digital Transformation is accelerated through process mining software by delivering insights based on data regarding business operations, making them more transparent and efficient. This software minimizes manual process analysis by automatic workflow mapping, bottleneck identification, and facilitating informed decision-making, leading to the improved functioning of the organization. For instance, a survey was conducted in May 2023 among 12,800 firms including all EU member states and a selected sample of US firms from the years 2019 to 2022. As per the survey by the European Investment Bank, based in Luxembourg, it was revealed that 69% of EU firms implemented sophisticated digital technologies in 2022, showing an increase from 61% in 2021. Thus, the growth of the process mining software market is being fueled by the rising trend of digital transformation.

Which Players Dominate The Process Mining Software Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Process Mining Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Pegasystems Inc.

• UiPath Inc.

• Hyland Software Inc.

• Celonis SE

• Appian Corporation

• Software AG

• Automation Anywhere Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Process Mining Software Industry?

Major firms involved in the process mining software industry are concentrating their efforts on creating pioneering products like real-time process optimization tools, with the aim of improving operational effectiveness and facilitating data-based decision making. Real-time process optimization tools, presented as software solutions, play a crucial role in consistent business process monitoring, providing expedite insights or suggestions to boost efficiency, minimize process roadblocks, and improve overall performance. For example, Celonis SE, a Software-as-a-Service company based in the US, launched the Object-Centric Data Model in June 2023. This is a part of innovative process mining advancements, aimed at delivering rapid and significant value to clients. The model is inclusive of a real-time process optimization tool and provides a comprehensive and potent portrayal of a whole business. This facilitates companies in promptly mapping their process data, deriving insights, and making informed decisions. Other introductions in the platform include Business Miner - a user-friendly tool for non-technically skilled users to explore processes independently, and Intelligence API - a feature that feeds process insights into third-party apps like Power BI and Slack. This model is adaptable to any system, flexible, and can be tailored to suit specific business needs. It also supports quicker and simpler analysis without requiring comprehensive data alterations from the source systems.

Global Process Mining Software Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The process mining software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Service

2) By Functionality: Data Extraction And Processing, Advanced Analytics, Visualization Tools, Reporting And Monitoring, Integration Capabilities

3) By Organization Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Order Management, Digital Transformation, Customer Satisfaction, Business Process Improvement, Auditing And Compliance, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFFSI), Manufacturing, Logistics And Transportation, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: On-Premise Deployment, Cloud Deployment

2) By Service: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support

View the full process mining software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-mining-software-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Process Mining Software Market?

In 2024, North America came out on top as the leading region in the process mining software market. Predictions highlight Asia-Pacific as the region expected to see the quickest growth within the forecast period. The report takes into account all regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Process Mining Software Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Process Analyzer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-analyzer-global-market-report

Business Process Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-process-management-global-market-report

Process Control Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-control-automation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.