Norriva secures angel funding and strengthen leadership with CFO appointment to drive AI-powered GTM growth.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norriva, the SaaS company redefining how startups and scale-ups go to market, today announced two major milestones: the successful close of its angel investment round and the appointment of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to strengthen its financial strategy and drive platform development.The investment provides Norriva with the resources to accelerate product development and expand its market presence, supporting the company’s vision of to help organizations grow smarter and more sustainably.To support this next stage, Norriva has appointed Fredrik Lauve as Chief Financial Officer. Fredrik brings extensive experience across SaaS and investment companies, with a background at Deloitte and leadership roles at Quickchannel, BoardClic, and Nordic Asia Investment Group. He has a proven track record financial strategy, scalable growth, and guiding executive teams through transformation. At Norriva, he will play a key role in shaping the company’s financial roadmap and advancing the financial applications within the Norriva GTM platform.“Closing our angel round and welcoming Fredrik as CFO mark two major milestones in Norriva’s next phase of growth,” said Jessica Sundström, CEO and founder of Norriva. “Startups and scale-ups today need faster, smarter ways to align their teams and execute on strategy. With new capital and leadership, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver the AI-powered GTM platform that will change how companies grow and scale.““I’m excited to join Norriva at this stage of acceleration,” said Fredrik Lauve, CFO of Norriva. “There is a tremendous opportunity to combine financial insights with technology to drive growth. Norriva’s platform has the potential to transform how companies plan and execute their go-to-market strategies, and I look forward to contributing to that journey,”The dual announcement highlights Norriva’s commitment to combining capital, technology, and leadership expertise to create a leading GTM platform for startups and scale-ups worldwide.About NorrivaNorriva is a Swedish SaaS company that empowers startups and scaleups to adapt, align, and accelerate their go-to-market strategies. Norriva is building a platform for growth that blends human insight with AI. It helps companies align teams in one workspace, gain real-time insights for faster decision-making, and enables scenario modeling to plan and stress-test growth plans. By turning strategy into execution, Norriva enables companies to scale faster and more sustainably.

