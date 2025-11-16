Triumph Jets Teases 2026 Behind-the-Scenes Champagne Experience with Maison de Lossy

Exclusive 2026 journey offers Triumph Jets clients rare access to Champagne de Lossy’s historic château and cellars.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triumph Jets is laying the groundwork for an extraordinary new experience for its most discerning clients—an immersive, behind-the-scenes journey to the storied Champagne de Lossy estate in France. Launching in 2026, this invitation-only experience is not a partnership, but rather a curated window into one of the Champagne region’s most elegant and exclusive maisons.

Founded in 1862 and recently revived as a Grande Maison, Champagne de Lossy represents a rebirth of artisanal craftsmanship, terroir expression, and refined French heritage. The brand officially launched earlier this year in Europe and is expected to debut in the United States later this fall.

Triumph Jets clients will be among the first in North America to gain private access to the fully restored château, historic cellars, and winemaking process—all of which remain closed to the general public.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience will include:

An overnight stay at the Château de Lossy in Rilly-la-Montagne, the private home of the owner and President of Champagne de Lossy

Exclusive vineyard and cellar tours guided by the estate’s winemaking team

Curated Champagne tastings, including unreleased vintages and limited cuvées

Seasonal dining experiences hosted in the château’s historic salons

Every detail will be managed by Triumph’s concierge team, ensuring seamless coordination from jet to château.



This elevated experience is being developed in close alignment with Matt Ochse, Chief Commercial Officer of Champagne de Lossy. With over 15 years in the luxury wine and spirits space—including leadership roles at Moët Hennessy and Hundred Acre Wine Group—Ochse brings a visionary approach to reviving the Maison and designing high-touch experiences that connect deeply with today’s luxury clientele.

“Champagne de Lossy is not just a brand—it’s a legacy revived,” said Ochse.

“This experience is about inviting the world’s most discerning travelers into that legacy. Through our collaboration with Triumph Jets, we’re opening the doors to moments that are usually kept behind the scenes—places, stories, and emotions that define the soul of Champagne.”

This experience marks one of the first in a series of immersive offerings that will roll out as part of the launch of Tehya Travel, Triumph’s forthcoming sister brand focused on curated land-based journeys and extraordinary hospitality-driven escapes. Set to debut in Q1 2026, Tehya will build on Triumph’s high-touch aviation ethos to offer fully integrated global travel planning—from villas and vineyards to yachts and safaris.

“Together, we are laying the foundation for an unforgettable offering that bridges private aviation with the rare world of boutique Champagne craftsmanship,” said Arturo Gomez, Co-Founder of Triumph Jets.

“As the expectations of our clientele continue to evolve, so does our definition of luxury. We’re no longer just flying clients to the world’s most beautiful places—we’re helping them unlock moments that were once considered inaccessible. This experience with Champagne de Lossy reflects the spirit of curation and discovery that defines Triumph—and previews what’s ahead with Tehya.”

More details on the Champagne de Lossy experience will be revealed later this year. For now, consider this a whisper of what’s to come—an opportunity for those who understand that true luxury lies not only in the destination, but in the access.

About Triumph Jets

Established in 2017 by hospitality veterans and entrepreneurs Arturo Gomez and Todd Rubin, Triumph Jets is a leading private jet charter company with offices in Chicago and Miami. With extensive expertise in aviation and hospitality, the company is committed to delivering unparalleled service. Specializing in luxury travel for both business and leisure, Triumph Jets provides access to a varied fleet of aircraft tailored to meet global travel needs through an extensive network of approved charter operators.

Their core focus remains on surpassing expectations by offering elevated service and personal touches, ensuring an outstanding travel experience—no matter the destination.

