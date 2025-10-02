Precious Metals Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Precious Metals Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Precious Metals Management Market Size And Growth?

The market size for managing precious metals has seen robust growth in recent years. The market, which will be worth $15.50 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $16.68 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include increased demand for ethically sourced and traceable metals, the growing application of blockchain for tracking metal origin, the popularity of tailored metal-backed financial products, the rise in strategic reserves by both governments and corporations, and the growing emphasis on sustainability standards in metal procurement.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of precious metals management is anticipated to register robust growth, reaching $22.07 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.2%. The expansion foreseen in this timeframe is attributed to factors such as increased investments in assets considered safe havens, heightened demand in the electronics sector, escalating consumption of jewelry, growing reserves of gold in central banks, and mounting geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Key trends to watch out for during the forecast period are improvements in metal tracking and authentication technologies, emergence of digital platforms for precious metal trading, inventive solutions for secure storage and logistics, advances in recycling and refining methods, and usage of blockchain for verifying metal provenance.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Precious Metals Management Market?

The escalating interest in gold is likely to stimulate the expansion of the precious metals management market in the future. Gold, a treasured yellow metal, is highly appreciated for its scarcity, allure, and extensive use in industries, jewelry, and currencies. The popularity of gold is growing as investors gravitate towards it as a trustworthy refuge asset to maintain their wealth due to its stability amid economic fluctuations, geopolitical conflicts, and turbulent financial markets. Managing precious metals like gold is beneficial as it offers secure custody, trade efficiency, and expert control, aiding investors in safeguarding their assets and maximizing their earnings. For example, data from the World Gold Council, a British gold industry trade union, in February 2025, revealed an annual increase of 1% in total gold demand, including OTC investment in Q4, achieving a new highest quarterly level and lead to a record-breaking year-end total of 4,974 tonnes. Hence, the growing popularity of gold is spurring the expansion of the precious metals management market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Precious Metals Management Market?

Major players in the Precious Metals Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Heraeus Holding

• Umicore N.V.

• Johnson Matthey Plc

• Newmont Corporation

• Barrick Mining Corporation

• Anglo American Platinum Limited

• Sibanye Stillwater Limited

• Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

• Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

• Brinks Company

What Are The Top Trends In The Precious Metals Management Industry?

Leading firms in the precious metals management market are concentrating on the creation of technologically advanced solutions, such as regulated precious metals tokenization platforms. This allows digital portrayal of physical precious metals, promoting secure, transparent, and efficient trading and ownership transfer. A regulated precious metals tokenization platform is a digital system compliant to regulations, which converts physical precious metals into blockchain-based tokens and presents transparent and secure trading of ownership rights. For example, VNX Commodities AG, a company based in Liechtenstein that focuses on tokenizing tangible assets, introduced a regulated platform for tokenizing precious metals in March 2022, starting with VNX Gold. This Ethereum-based token symbolizes ownership of physical gold bullion certified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Every gold bar is assigned a unique serial number that is linked to matching VNX Gold tokens, and each token stands for one gram of physical gold securely stored in a fully insured vault in Liechtenstein, free of storage charges. The platform is ruled by Liechtenstein’s Blockchain Act, supervised by the Financial Market Authority, and adheres to KYC and AML standards. It merges the stability of gold with the flexibility of a crypto asset to provide a secure buffer against crypto market fluctuation.

How Is The Precious Metals Management Market Segmented?

The precious metals management market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Storage And Custody, Trading And Brokerage, Refining And Recycling, Asset Management, Other Service Types

2) By Investment Type: Physical Metals, Financial Instruments, Royalty And Streaming Companies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Offline Platforms

4) By Industry Application: Jewelry Manufacturing, Investment And Wealth Management, Industrial Applications

5) By End-User: Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Industrial Users, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Storage And Custody: Allocated Storage, Unallocated Storage, Vault Management, Insurance Services

2) By Trading And Brokerage: Physical Metals Trading, Derivatives Trading, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Trading, Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

3) By Refining And Recycling: Precious Metal Refining, Metal Recovery, Scrap Recycling, Environmental Compliance Services

4) By Asset Management: Portfolio Management, Wealth Advisory, Investment Fund Management, Risk Management Services

5) By Other Service Types: Authentication And Certification, Logistics And Transportation, Consulting Services, Technology Solutions

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Precious Metals Management Market?

In 2024, North America held the biggest share in the global market for precious metals management. The region predicted to experience the quickest growth in the future is Asia-Pacific. The global market report on precious metals management for 2025 includes coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

