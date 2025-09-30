Sweet Protein Extracts Market Set to Double by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Plant-Based|Fact.MR

Sweet Protein Extracts Market

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sweet protein extracts market is witnessing a transformative shift as consumer demand for natural, plant-based sweeteners surges worldwide. According to recent market analysis, the industry is projected to expand from USD 14.1 million in 2025 to USD 30.8 million by 2035, registering a steady CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This robust growth underscores the increasing importance of healthier sugar alternatives in global food and beverage applications.Market Outlook: Strong Growth Over the Next DecadeThe global sweet protein extracts market is projected to grow from USD 14.1 million in 2025 to approximately USD 30.8 million by 2035, recording an absolute increase of USD 16.7 million over the forecast period. During the next 10 years, sweet protein extracts are set to emerge as a mainstream sugar substitute, particularly in clean-label and plant-based product formulations.With rising awareness around the adverse health effects of sugar and the adoption of low-calorie diets, sweet protein extracts derived from plants such as thaumatin, brazzein, and monellin are expected to experience exponential uptake across multiple industries.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11097 Key Market DriversRising Health Consciousness – Consumers are actively seeking natural sweeteners that are both calorie-free and sustainable. Sweet proteins provide a unique edge as they are up to thousands of times sweeter than sugar but without adverse health effects.Expansion of Plant-Based Proteins – Plant-based proteins are anticipated to dominate the sweet protein extracts market, commanding a 65% share in 2025. This is in line with the broader global trend of growing vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian lifestyles.Food & Beverage Industry Leading Adoption – With 55% of total applications in 2025, food and beverage manufacturers are spearheading demand. Sweet protein extracts are increasingly being utilized in functional beverages, confectionery, dairy alternatives, and nutritional supplements.Regulatory Approvals and R&D Investments – Growing research and favorable regulatory frameworks are opening doors for large-scale commercialization. Several key players are accelerating R&D to optimize extraction processes and improve cost efficiency.Browse Full Report https://www.factmr.com/report/sweet-protein-extracts-market Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic MovesThe sweet protein extracts market remains relatively niche but is attracting growing attention from both established ingredient manufacturers and startups. Leading players are focusing on partnerships, acquisitions, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their portfolios.Key Industry Players are investing in advanced biotechnological methods, including fermentation and recombinant production, to scale output sustainably.Competitor Analysis indicates that companies with strong supply chain networks and established collaborations with food & beverage giants are better positioned to capture long-term market share.Startups specializing in precision fermentation of sweet proteins are likely to disrupt traditional extraction methods, offering cost-competitive and scalable solutions.As competition intensifies, innovation around taste profiles, stability, and application versatility will remain crucial differentiators for market leaders.Regional InsightsNorth America is expected to remain a dominant market owing to high consumer preference for low-calorie and natural sweeteners.Europe is witnessing increased adoption due to stringent sugar reduction policies and government-backed health campaigns.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, driven by rising urbanization, expanding food processing industries, and a rapidly growing health-conscious consumer base.Future OutlookThe global sweet protein extracts market is poised for significant transformation over the next decade. With food & beverage companies accelerating sugar reduction initiatives and consumers prioritizing clean-label, natural products, demand for sweet proteins will surge worldwide. The strong push toward plant-based solutions further reinforces the sector’s growth trajectory.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Sweet Potato Fries Market https://www.factmr.com/report/sweet-potato-fries-market Sweet Corn Seed Industry Analysis in Middle East & AfricaSweet Corn Seed Industry Analysis in East Asia

