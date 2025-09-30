Network Engineering Services Market Forecast | CAGR 10.1% to Create $111.7 Billion Opportunity by 2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network engineering services market garnered $43.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $111.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global network engineering services market, due to accelerating demand for networking services to support several crucial IT operations in verticals such as BFSI and manufacturing.Moreover, the increasing work-from-home trends during COVID-19 generated a need for Wi-Fi networks that use multiple nodes and can communicate with each other to seamlessly share a wireless connection within a larger area. Such factors propelled the growth of the global network engineering services market during the period.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global network engineering services market based on Service Type, Connectivity, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report. Such factors propelled the growth of the global network engineering services market during the period.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global network engineering services market based on Service Type, Connectivity, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on service type, the network deployment segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on connectivity, the wired segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the wireless segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global network engineering services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global network engineering services market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global network engineering services market analyzed in the research include Infosys Limited, Sincera Consulting LLC, Integration International, Inc., TATA Communications, Imagit Inc, Softnautics, Cyient, Mphasis, Datavision, Inc., PCS Technologies Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global network engineering services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware.

