Global Long Steel Market Projected to Reach $731.93 Billion by 2030 | Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global long steel market was estimated at $476.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $731.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries, rise in residential construction activities across the globe, and recovery in the non-residential construction industry drive the growth of the global long steel market. On the other hand, fluctuations in price of raw materials restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in focus on public–private partnerships in emerging countries and high growth potential in emerging economies have been beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-Delays in production and manufacturing activities of long steel that are utilized across the industrial and construction sector impacted the global long steel market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the lockdown.

Nevertheless, as the global situation is getting restored slowly & steadily, and the market is expected to recoup soon.

The global long steel market report is analyzed across process, product type, application, and region. Based on process, the basic oxygen furnace segment accounted for around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The electric arc furnace segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on product type, the rebar segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The wire rod segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global long steel market. The same region would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global long steel market report include Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Gerdau S.A., Arcelor Mittal, HeSteel Group Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, Votorantim S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, POSCO Corporation, and Ternium S.A.

These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Long Steel Market Report Highlights

By Process
Basic Oxygen Furnace
Electric Arc Furnace

By Product Type
Rebar
Wire Rod
Merchant Bar
Others

By Application
Construction
Industrial
Others

By Region
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging long steel market trends and dynamics.
In-depth emerging long steel market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2020 and 2030.
Extensive analysis of the emerging is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global emerging long steel market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
The key players within emerging long steel industry are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the emerging long steel industry. 