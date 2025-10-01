Hydraulic Crane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

What Is The Hydraulic Crane Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, there has been a robust expansion in the size of the hydraulic crane market. The market's size, which stands at $10.85 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $11.48 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth during the historical period is mainly due to factors such as the increase in industrial construction activities, the surge in demand from mining operations, the increase in government infrastructure expenditures, the growing urbanization in developing nations, and the growth in the shipbuilding sector and port enlargement activities.

There's an anticipation for a robust expansion in the hydraulic crane market in the upcoming years, with it likely to surge to a value of $14.19 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This impending growth during the forecast period can be traced back to multiple factors including a surge in renewable energy installations, heightened focus on smart city infrastructure, a growing demand for automated and remote-controlled cranes, an accentuated focus on climate resilience and disaster recovery projects, as well as escalating investments in grand transportation projects. Key trends expected to be seen during the forecast period encompass the electrification of hydraulic cranes, incorporation of internet of things (IoT) and telematics systems, a shift towards more compact and modular crane designs, enlargement of rental-based business models, and improved safety features for operators and automation.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hydraulic Crane Market?

The surge in renewable energy establishment is likely to spur the expansion of the hydraulic crane market. Renewable energy establishment references infrastructures established to produce power from renewable sources like solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal energy, and biomass. The expansion of the renewable energy establishment is fuelled by the growth of wind energy endeavours, which necessitate large-scale hydraulic cranes for the assembly and installation of immense turbine components on difficult terrains. Hydraulic cranes facilitate renewable energy establishment by enabling weighty lifting on distant and uneven terrains, proving indispensable for wind and solar schemes. They amplify efficiency by providing decisive and steady operations, thereby enhancing the pace of construction and safety. For illustration, according to Eurostat, a government agency based in the UK, renewable energy made up 24.5% of the EU’s total consumption in 2023, an increment from 23.0% in 2022. Consequently, the surge in renewable energy establishment is stimulating the expansion of the hydraulic crane market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hydraulic Crane Market?

Major players in the Hydraulic Crane Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Liebherr-International AG

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

• Sany Group Co. Ltd.

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Terex Corporation

• Palfinger AG

• The Manitowoc Company Inc.

• Tadano Ltd.

• Cargotec Corporation

• Kato Works Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Hydraulic Crane Market In The Globe?

Leading organizations within the hydraulic crane market are focusing their attention on the creation of products fortified with the latest technologies, such as telescopic crawler cranes, in an effort to increase lifting capacity, boost functional fluidity and fulfil the increasing need for efficient, compact and flexible lifting solutions. The telescopic crawler crane is a mobile crane featuring a telescopic boom fixed to a crawler chassis, combining the reach and flexibility of the telescoping limb with the stability and movement offered by crawler tracks to offer efficient lifting functions on rugged or uneven landscapes. For example, The Manitowoc Company Inc., a crane manufacturer based in the US, unveiled the Grove Hydraulic Crawler GHC200, a telescopic crawler crane, in March 2025. The GHC200 boasts a robust hydraulic system, a solid telescopic boom with a maximum extension of 200 feet, and modern load-sensing tech for precise lifting. Its crawler foundation provides excellent stability and control on difficult work sites, which positions it as the ideal equipment for heavy-duty lifting in fields like construction, infrastructure, and energy projects. Furthermore, the crane includes smart control components to improve safety and operation efficiency.

How Is The Hydraulic Crane Market Segmented?

The hydraulic crane market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Truck-Mounted Cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes, All Terrain Cranes, Crawler Cranes, Overhead Cranes, Portable Cranes

2) By Power Source: Diesel-Powered Cranes, Electric-Powered Cranes, Hybrid Cranes

3) By Boom Configuration: Lattice Boom Cranes, Telescoping Boom Cranes

4) By Capacity: Up To 20 Tons, 21-50 Tons, 51-100 Tons, Over 100 Tons

5) By End-User: Construction, Industrial, Utilities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Truck-Mounted Cranes: Telescopic Boom Truck Cranes, Lattice Boom Truck Cranes, Knuckle Boom Truck Cranes

2) By Rough Terrain Cranes: Two-Axle Rough Terrain Cranes, Four-Axle Rough Terrain Cranes, High-Capacity Rough Terrain Cranes

3) By All Terrain Cranes: Small All Terrain Cranes, Medium All Terrain Cranes, Large All Terrain Cranes

4) By Crawler Cranes: Telescopic Crawler Cranes, Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes, Mini Crawler Cranes

5) By Overhead Cranes: Single Girder Overhead Cranes, Double Girder Overhead Cranes, Gantry Cranes, Jib Cranes

6) By Portable Cranes: Floor Cranes, Folding Cranes, Pick And Carry Cranes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hydraulic Crane Market?

In the year 2024, the biggest region in the Hydraulic Crane Global Market Report was the Asia-Pacific, which is also predicted to witness the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

