Research Finds Proper AC Care Extends System Life by 40% — Local HVAC Contractors Share DIY Tips for Homeowners

Proper AC care can add years to your system’s life, cut energy costs, and protect your family’s comfort” — Adi Gendelman, Top Ac Inc

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With scorching summers, wildfire smoke, and rising energy bills challenging local families, HVAC contractors in Pasadena are raising awareness about the importance of air conditioning care. A new homeowner education campaign emphasizes that proper AC maintenance can extend the lifespan of a system by up to 40%, while also cutting costs and improving indoor air quality.Data-Driven Insights Back the MessageThe U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) reports that regular HVAC maintenance can help homeowners save 5–20% on annual energy bills. Studies also show that neglected systems may lose up to 30% of their efficiency, leading to more frequent breakdowns and costly early replacements (DOE, Energy Star). Since HVAC systems account for 40–60% of a household’s total energy use, Pasadena homeowners who take preventive steps can benefit significantly.Why Maintenance Matters in PasadenaLonger system life: Well-maintained AC units often last 15–20 years, compared to just 10–12 years for neglected systems.Lower costs: Keeping coils clean and filters changed reduces strain and helps systems run efficiently.Better air quality: With the EPA ranking indoor air pollution as a top health risk, clean HVAC systems reduce allergens, dust, and wildfire smoke particles.Seasonal resilience: Preparing HVAC systems before Pasadena’s hot and humid summers prevents unexpected breakdowns during peak demand.Practical Tips for HomeownersLocal HVAC experts recommend that Pasadena residents take these simple DIY steps:Replace air filters every 1–3 months.Clear debris around outdoor condenser units.Clean evaporator and condenser coils annually.Check refrigerant lines for leaks or damage.Schedule professional tune-ups twice a year.Local Expert Perspective“Pasadena homeowners often deal with extreme summer heat and wildfire smoke that puts extra pressure on AC systems,” said [Technician’s Name], lead technician at Pasadena HVAC Contractors. “By following simple maintenance practices, families can improve comfort, extend the life of their system, and save hundreds of dollars a year on energy.”CRUXProper AC maintenance can extend system life by up to 40%, cut energy bills by 5–20%, and improve indoor air quality. HVAC contractors in Pasadena are launching an initiative to educate local homeowners with DIY tips, seasonal checklists, and expert guidance to help families save money, stay comfortable, and breathe healthier air.

