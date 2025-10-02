HLSAnalyzer.com Launches Independent HLS Certification for Servers

HLS Monitoring and Certification

New certification framework validates compliance with RFC 8216 and successor drafts, ensuring interoperability across the streaming ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HLSAnalyzer.com today announced the launch of its independent HLS Certification service for servers, designed to provide neutral, third-party validation of compliance with the official HLS specification (RFC 8216 and successor drafts).

As an independent organization with over 50,000 streams analyzed since 2018, HLSAnalyzer.com brings extensive real-world experience to certification. The program goes beyond a simple pass/fail evaluation—deep packet inspection and playlist conformance tests identify subtle issues in segments, playlists, and metadata that can cause playback interruptions, failed ad insertions, or interoperability gaps.

The certification framework is structured around three profiles, reflecting different levels of compliance across real-world deployments:

* Core – baseline compliance with all MUST requirements of the HLS specification

* Compatible – interoperability best practices and enhanced cross-platform reliability

* Complete – full ecosystem readiness, including advanced features such as Low-Latency HLS, Content Steering, and CMAF

“As HLS continues to evolve, interoperability challenges only increase,” said Kourosh Soroushian, Founder of HLSAnalyzer.com. “Our certification program provides the independent assurance the industry needs to deliver reliable streaming at scale.”

Each certification includes four categories of testing:

1. Segment and Transport Stream Analysis – validating continuity, timestamps, encryption, and stream integrity

2. Playlist Conformance Testing – ensuring syntax accuracy, metadata compliance, and timing requirements

3. Software Playback Validation – verifying compatibility across diverse software clients

4. Hardware Playback Assessment – confirming performance on real-world devices

Certification produces a detailed report with actionable insights that strengthen server implementations and ensure reliable performance across the ecosystem.

👉 HTTP Live Streaming Certification for is now available. Learn more at https://hlsanalyzer.com/certification/

About HLSAnalyzer.com

Founded in 2018, HLSAnalyzer.com is an independent service dedicated to validating and monitoring HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and SCTE-35 workflows. With over 50,000 streams analyzed across packaging servers, CDNs, and device platforms, HLSAnalyzer.com brings deep real-world expertise to conformance testing and certification.

Media Contact

support@hlsanalyzer.com

