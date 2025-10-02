Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Be By 2025?

The market size for power supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) has been on a consistent upward trajectory in recent years. The market is projected to rise from a worth of $2.48 billion in 2024 to $2.69 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth during the historic period has been driven by factors such as the expanding integration of renewable energy resources, higher demand for real-time grid supervision, increasing automation in power distribution, amplified focus on minimizing power outages, and mounting investment in smart grid projects.

Significant expansion is expected in the power supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market in the coming years, with projections reaching $3.67 billion by 2029 and an 8.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be enhanced by factors such as the escalated demand for cybersecurity solutions, growing adoption of cloud-based SCADA systems, increasing set up of digital substations, surge in urbanization and power demand, and the rise of governmental initiatives targeted at grid modernization. Over the forecast period, trends such as the evolution in AI integration, strides in cybersecurity, edge computing growth in power systems, growth in IEC 61850-based solutions, and further advancement in human-machine interface technologies are also expected to emerge.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Landscape?

The expected surge in the need for cybersecurity solutions is predicted to catalyze the expansion of the power supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market in the future. Cybersecurity solutions, encompassing techniques and tools that safeguard computers, networks, and data from unauthorized access or damage, are witnessing growing demand due to escalating cyber attacks. This upsurge intensifies the requirement for robust protection to shield critical data. Cybersecurity solutions facilitate the defense of SCADA systems by allowing swift identification and reaction to unusual activities or assaults. For example, a report by the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology, a government department in the UK, indicated that in April 2025, the percentage of businesses subjected to ransomware crimes escalated from less than 0.5% in 2024 to 1% in 2025, translating to approximately 19,000 businesses in 2025. Consequently, the soaring need for cybersecurity solutions is propelling the growth of the power supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market?

Major players in the Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

• Toshiba Corporation

• LARSEN AND TOUBRO LIMITED

• Eaton Corporation

• Rockwell Automation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the power supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market are centering their efforts on the invention of novel power supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) equipment, such as real-time control, to amplify system responsiveness, ameliorate grid dependability, and foster effortless consolidation with renewable energy sources. Real-time control pertains to the capacity of a system to consistently collate data, process it, and modify or update operations within a tightly restricted and minimal timeframe. For example, Aspen Technology, an industrial software organization based in the US, unveiled the AspenTech Microgrid Management System in October 2024. This inventive power supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform exhibits superior data processing and ease of integration with renewable energy sources, empowers it to maximize grid equilibrium, improve operational effectiveness, and facilitate the advancement of intelligent, more robust power networks. The AspenTech Microgrid Management System is incredibly adaptable, allowing the efficient supervision of varied energy sources and load requests by utilizing sophisticated analytics for augmented grid stability and refined power dissemination.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market

The power supervisory control and data acquisition (scada) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Architecture: Open System Architecture (OSA), Closed System Architecture

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

4) By End-Use Industry: Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Oil And Gas, Utilities, Metals And Mining, Transportation, Manufacturing, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Remote Terminal Units, Programmable Logic Controllers, Communication Systems, Human Machine Interface, Sensors And Detectors

2) By Software: Supervisory Software, Human Machine Interface Software, Communication Software, Data Acquisition Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training Services

Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Power Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Global Market Report, North America took the lead as the biggest regional market in 2024. The forecast predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth. The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

