Mango Peel Powder Market Growth to Reach US$ 193.1 Msillion at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2035 | Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mango peel powder market is expected to grow significantly, increasing from USD 112.0 million in 2025 to around USD 193.1 million by 2035, reflecting an absolute rise of USD 83.0 million over the forecast period. This represents a total growth of 74.1%, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2025 and 2035. Overall, the market size is anticipated to expand nearly 1.74 times, driven by rising consumer interest in sustainable ingredients, growing demand for natural antioxidants, and an increased focus on waste valorization within the mango processing industry.Why the Mango Peel Powder Market is GrowingThe mango peel powder market is expanding as awareness grows around the nutritional and functional benefits of mango peel, which is rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, and bioactive compounds. Food manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainable sourcing and waste reduction, transforming agricultural byproducts into high-value commercial ingredients. With its natural content of phenolic compounds, carotenoids, and vitamin C, mango peel powder is gaining popularity in functional foods and nutraceutical applications.The rising adoption of circular economy principles and zero-waste manufacturing is further driving demand, as companies aim to maximize value from mango processing operations. Consumer preference for natural, clean-label ingredients is creating opportunities in food, beverage, and cosmetic products. Additionally, sustainability initiatives and corporate environmental responsibility are accelerating the adoption of upcycled ingredients like mango peel powder across diverse industry sectors.Key Country AnalysisIn Europe, the mango peel powder market is driven by advanced processing technologies and strict adherence to EU quality and safety standards. Spain leads market development with a focus on high-quality, sustainable ingredients and traceability, while the Netherlands anchors innovation through processing advancements and strategic distribution hubs.In Japan, the market shows strong potential within a sophisticated food manufacturing sector that values premium functional ingredients, clean-label products, and sustainable sourcing. Emphasis on product quality, precise processing, and bioactive compound retention makes mango peel powder ideal for functional food applications, supported by research institutions validating its safety and functionality.In South Korea, the market is emerging rapidly, fueled by a health-conscious consumer base and demand for functional ingredients rich in antioxidants and dietary fiber. Food manufacturers are adopting sustainable sourcing and waste valorization strategies, with clean-label and technologically advanced solutions meeting international standards. Rising consumer awareness of nutritional benefits further drives adoption in food and beverage applications.Request Mango Peel Powder Market Draft Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11086 For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit - https://www.factmr.com/about-company Competitive LandscapeThe mango peel powder market is competitive, featuring established fruit processors, specialized ingredient suppliers, and emerging sustainable technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced processing, quality standardization, supply chain development, and application research to deliver consistent, functional, and commercially viable products. Key factors for market success include product quality, supply reliability, and sustainability credentials.Key PlayersFruitTech IsraelMango Naturals Ltd.Tropical ExtractsBioFruit IngredientsPure Mango Powder Co.Mango Peel Powder Market by SegmentsApplication :Food & BeverageNutraceuticalsCosmetics & Personal CareAnimal FeedProduct Form :PowderExtractConcentrated PasteProcessing Method :Spray DryingFreeze DryingConventional DryingDistribution Channel :Direct SalesDistributorsOnline PlatformsSpecialty SuppliersQuality Grade :Food GradePharmaceutical GradeCosmetic GradeRegion :North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainNetherlandsRest of EuropeAsia PacificIndiaChinaThailandPhilippinesVietnamAustraliaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaSouth AfricaUAERest of Middle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Grapefruit Oil MarketGreen Pepper MarketCanola Oil MarketLemon Oil MarketEditor’s Note:This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Mango Peel Powder industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.

