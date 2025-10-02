Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Market CAGR to be 12.9% from 2025 to 2029 | $96.89 Bn

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Market?

In recent times, the market for portable countertops and personal identification number (PIN) pads has experienced rapid expansion. The market value, which is forecasted to be $52.73 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $59.70 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.2%. This significant increase during the historical period can be linked to several factors. These include the growing inclination towards cashless transactions, broader adoption of point-of-sale (POS) systems, increased usage of credit and debit cards, heightened regulatory compliance requirements, adoption of Europay standards, rising demand for smooth and secure transactions, and the overall growth of the e-commerce landscape.

The market for portable countertops and personal identification number (PIN) pads is poised for swift expansion in the coming years, with expectations to reach a worth of $96.89 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The predicted growth during this period is linked to increased usage of contactless and near field communication (NFC) compatible payments, along with growing consumer inclination towards mobile wallets and digital transactions. The emphasis on enhancing customer experience, speedier checkout procedures, burgeoning fintech industry, and flourishing digital banking architecture also contribute to this growth. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period encompass contactless payment integration, an elevation in research and development investments, constant progression of payment methodologies, incorporation of near-field communication, and breakthroughs in product design and production processes.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Market?

The growth of the portable countertop and personal identification number (PIN) pad market is projected to get a significant boost from the increasing use of contactless payments. These payment solutions involve consumers using either a card or mobile device to make transactions by simply tapping it on a reader, without any physical contact. This no-touch approach to payments has been growing due to customers demanding quicker, safer, and more efficient payment methods for everyday purchases. Portable countertops and PIN pads enable this trend by offering secure and versatile transaction choices. This makes them perfectly suited for environments like retail or hospitality where they can optimize payment efficiency through wireless connectivity and user-friendly interfaces. This, in turn, improves both customer satisfaction and operational convenience. For example, data from the European Central Bank released in January 2024 revealed that in Germany, the number of contactless card payments surged 24.3% to 20.9 billion in 2023 from the previous year. Such uptake in the use of contactless payments is therefore responsible for driving the expansion of the portable countertop and PIN pad market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Market?

Major players in the Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fiserv Inc.

• NCR Voyix Corporation

• Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

• VeriFone Systems Inc.

• Elavon Inc.

• Ingenico Group S.A.

• PAX Global Technology Limited

• Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

• SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd.

• NewPOS Technology Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Market?

Prominent businesses in the portable countertop and personal identification number (PIN) pad industry are concentrating their efforts on crafting cutting-edge products such as Android PIN pad devices. The aim is to boost transaction protection, simplify payment operations, and cater to the changing demands of both merchants and customers. Android PIN pad devices are secure payment terminals that use the Android operating system and provide sophisticated features like touchscreen interfaces, application integration, and wireless connectivity, delivering improved transaction handling and business features. For instance, PAX Global Technology Ltd., a China-based provider of payment solutions, introduced the A33 in May 2025. It's a next-gen Android PIN pad tailored especially for the retail and hospitality sectors. The A33 combines an aesthetic, practical design with top-tier payment features, incorporating a 4-inch touchscreen, physical keypad, and a sturdy, spill-proof construction. It facilitates smooth processing of chip, contactless, and magnetic stripe transactions, supports both stationary and wireless setups, and complies with the most recent security norms.

What Segments Are Covered In The Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Market Report?

The portable countertop and personal identification number (PIN) pad market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Wired Portable Countertop Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pads, Wireless Portable Countertop Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pads

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Sports And Entertainment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Wired Portable Countertop Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pads: Universal Serial Bus (USB) Connected Devices, Ethernet Connected Devices, Serial Port Connected Devices

2) By Wireless Portable Countertop Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pads: Bluetooth Enabled Devices, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Enabled Devices, Cellular Network Enabled Devices

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Portable Countertop And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Pad Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for portable countertop and personal identification number (PIN) pad. However, it is projected that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the coming year. The report provides information on various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

