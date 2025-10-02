Optical Sorter Market to Reach US $5.55 Billion by 2029

Optical Sorter Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Optical Sorter Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Optical Sorter Market?

The market for optical sorters has seen swift expansion in past few years. It is projected to increase from a market size of $3.05 billion in 2024 to $3.45 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This surge in growth during the previous years can be ascribed to factors such as the rising demand for better food safety and quality control procedures, growing labor shortages in industrial processing sectors, intensifying environmental regulations, more adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and the escalation in urbanization and waste production.

The size of the optical sorter market is set to experience swift expansion in the years to come. Growth is projected to reach $5.55 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This predicted growth within the projected period can be credited to factors like increased usage of multi-sensor and hyperspectral sorting, an uptick in product recalls due to contamination, a growing trend of plastics sorting and recovery, elevated demand in budding economies, and mounting inspection and sorting costs. Notable trends for the predicted period encompass advancements in hyperspectral imaging technology, data analytics powered by technology, fusion of multi-sensors enabled through technology, development of more user-friendly interfaces, and evolution of modular sorter architectures.

Download a free sample of the optical sorter market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27820&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Optical Sorter Global Market Growth?

The continued rise in the need for automation is anticipated to drive the expansion of the optical sorter market. Automation is the application of technology, systems, or machinery to execute tasks with little to no human involvement, with the primary goal being to enhance overall efficiency, precision, and productivity. The escalating demand for automation stems from its potential to substantially cut down operational expenses by enhancing efficiency, limiting errors, and maximizing the use of resources. Optical sorters amplify automation by facilitating speedy, accurate, and uniform sorting procedures, which lessen the need for manual input and boost complete operational efficiency. For example, the International Federation of Robotics, a non-governmental organization based in Germany, recorded 44,303 installations of industrial robots in 2023, marking a 12% increase from the prior year. Hence, the burgeoning demand for automation is vastly contributing to the progress of the optical sorter market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Optical Sorter Market?

Major players in the Optical Sorter Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Allgaier Werke GmbH

• Anzai Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Binder+Co AG

• Bühler Group

• CP Manufacturing Inc.

• Daewon GSI Co. Ltd.

• General Inspection LLC

• GREEFA (Greenhouse Equipment Factory)

• Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

• Cimbria A/S

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Optical Sorter Market?

Key players in the optical sorter market are turning their attention to the creation of novel technologies, such as Merlin artificial intelligence sorting algorithms, in an effort to sharpen sorting accuracy and boost operational effectiveness. The Merlin artificial intelligence sorting algorithms are sophisticated systems rooted in machine learning. These systems analyze product images in actual time and make extremely accurate sorting decisions, facilitating faster and more exact material segregation in optical sorters. For example, in June 2022, Swiss Bühler Group, a multinational plant equipment production firm based in Switzerland, introduced the SORTEX H. This advanced optical sorter combines Merlin artificial intelligence algorithms and the latest sensors to provide superior sorting accuracy, effortless connectivity, and operational simplicity across a range of domains, including food, recycling, and industrial processes. Powered by MerlinAI, the sorter enables an exceptionally accurate, AI-based detection of defects with the precise control for individual defect removal. It also comes with enhanced connectivity and real-time monitoring, which helps to increase precision and productivity. With a user-friendly interface, high-definition cameras, and remote diagnostic features, this system epitomizes the standard for accessible and eco-friendly optical sorting solutions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Optical Sorter Market Report?

The optical sorter market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Camera Sorter, Lasers Sorter, Near Infrared (NIR) Sorter, Hyperspectral Cameras And Combined Sorter, Other Types

2) By Platform: Hybrid Platform, Lane Platform, Freefall Platform, Belt Platform

3) By Application: Recycling, Food, Mining

4) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Waste Recycling, Mining, Pharmaceutical, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Camera Sorter: Monochromatic Cameras, Red Green Blue (RGB) Cameras, Line-Scan Cameras, Area-Scan Cameras

2) By Lasers Sorter: Visible Spectrum Lasers, Ultraviolet (UV) Lasers, Infrared (IR) Lasers, Multi-Wavelength Lasers

3) By Near Infrared (NIR) Sorter: Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), Medium-Wave Infrared (MWIR), Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

4) By Hyperspectral Cameras And Combined Sorter: Hyperspectral Imaging Systems, Multispectral Imaging Systems, Combined Laser And Camera Systems, Combined Near Infrared (NIR) And Hyperspectral Systems

5) By Other Types: X-Ray Sorters, Metal Detectors With Optical Integration, Ultraviolet (UV) Sorters

View the full optical sorter market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/optical-sorter-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Optical Sorter Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Optical Sorter, North America featured as the leading region. Predictions for the fastest-growing region point to Asia-Pacific. The comprehensive report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Optical Sorter Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sorting Machines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sorting-machines-global-market-report

Automated Sortation System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-sortation-system-global-market-report

Parcel Sortation System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parcel-sortation-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.