DC Approves 2026 Health Insurance Rates, Saving Residents More Than $1.2 Million

(Washington, DC) – The DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) has announced the approved 2026 health insurance rates for individual and small business plans. Following an intensive review process, the final rates reflect average increases of 8.7% for individual plans and 9.5% for small group plans—while delivering over $1.2 million in savings for District residents.

“Thanks to Mayor Bowser’s leadership, DISB is laser-focused on protecting DC consumers from unfair pricing and discriminatory coverage,” said Commissioner Karima Woods. “We rigorously reviewed 188 health plans this year to ensure they meet the District’s high standards—because every resident deserves access to affordable, equitable, and transparent health insurance.”

The Department evaluated rate filings from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser Permanente, and United Healthcare. The final approvals came after a robust public hearing on September 11, where actuaries presented their findings and DC residents shared personal stories and concerns. Input from insurers, consumer advocates, nonprofit organizations, and the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority helped shape the final decision.

Because of DISB’s thorough review and public engagement, several proposed rates were reduced—resulting in significant savings for consumers across the District.

Open enrollment for individuals and families through DC Health Link begins November 1, 2025, and runs through January 31, 2026. Residents can visit DCHealthLink.com or call (855) 532-5465 for assistance.

For full details on the approved 2026 health insurance rates, visit disb.dc.gov/2026rates.

2026 Individual and Small Group (SG) Health Insurance Rates

Issuer

Market

Initial Rate Change Request

Approved Rate Change

Covered Lives Impacted by 2024 Rate Changes

CareFirst (INS)

IND

12.6%

9.9%

8,846

SG

8.4%

8.2%

20,519

CareFirst (HMO)

IND

4.1%

4.1%

2,451

SG

10.1%

10.1%

47,984

Kaiser

IND

12.9%

9.0%

2,400

SG

10.1%

9.0%

4,847

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (INS)

SG

7.7%

9.8%

10,908

Optimum Choice, Inc.(HMO)

SG

8.5%

8.8%

390

United Healthcare of the Mid-Atlantic (HMO)

SG

10.1%

9.9%

381

 

About DISB
The mission of the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) is three-fold: (1) cultivate a regulatory environment that protects consumers and attracts and retains financial services firms to the District; (2) empower and educate residents on financial matters; and (3) provide financing for District small businesses.

 

