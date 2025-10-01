T.L. Brown Law Firm Hosts Free San Diego Legal Clinic with Food and Giveaways

T.L. Brown Law Firm's Managing Attorney Tristan Brown and office managers Alex Lopez and Seema Lopez, will be present at the free legal clinic.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- T.L. Brown Law Firm will host a Free Legal Clinic on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 3160 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108. The event is free and open to the public, offering food, giveaways, and attorney consultations across multiple areas of law.Attorneys from T.L. Brown Law Firm will provide free legal information on immigration, bankruptcy, estate planning, criminal law, family law, and more. Several local radio stations will broadcast live from the event, ensuring broad community reach.The clinic will feature complimentary catered meals for all attendees and giveaways such as Walmart gift cards, gas station cards, and toys for children. Families are encouraged to attend for both the legal resources and the community support.“Too many people in our community are navigating serious legal challenges without access to affordable help,” said Attorney Tristan Brown , Managing Attorney of T.L. Brown Law Firm. “This clinic is about empowering our neighbors with knowledge and resources—especially during this tumultuous time when families are facing the threat of ICE raids and mass removals of undocumented immigrants.”The event also highlights the firm’s dedication to service. Attorney Tristan Brown, Office Manager Alex Lopez, and other attorneys will be present to meet with attendees and provide guidance.Event Highlights:Free legal information in multiple practice areasComplimentary food for all guestsGiveaways including gift cards, gas cards, and toysLive radio broadcasts onsite“This clinic is more than a legal service—it’s a community resource,” added Attorney Tristan Brown. “We want people to walk away not only with answers, but with hope and support.”Event Details:What: Free Community Legal Clinic hosted by T.L. Brown Law FirmWhen: Saturday, October 4, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PMWhere: 3160 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108Who Should Attend: Families and individuals seeking free legal guidance, particularly those impacted by immigration enforcement or financial hardshipAbout T.L. Brown Law FirmT.L. Brown Law Firm, based in San Diego, provides legal services in bankruptcy, immigration, estate planning, family law, criminal defense, and civil matters. Led by Attorney Tristan Brown, the firm is committed to protecting rights, advancing justice, and strengthening communities throughout California.

