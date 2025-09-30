First Scholarship Awarded in New Veterinary Scholarship Program

UC Davis veterinary student, Briana Guerra, inaugural scholarship recipient Westie Foundation of America logo The Westie Foundation seeks to improve lives of Westies

Awardee seeks to improve veterinary access to care for pets and underserved pet owners

We are pleased to say Briana meets and exceeds the scholarship criteria of academic excellence and we are honored to help further her veterinary goals” — Kay McGuire, DVM, Westie Foundation of America, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support for promising veterinarians in training has never been more important than today. The Westie Foundation of America , Inc. (WFA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of the West Highland White Terrier breed announced today the first scholarship award of The Westie Foundation of America /Thomas and Roxanne Austin Veterinary Scholarship program.Briana Guerra was named the inaugural scholarship recipient as part of a new program announced last year. Awards are given exclusively to UC Davis veterinary students in training. UC Davis named Guerra the winner on behalf of the scholarship program, based on a rigorous set of criteria proposed by the WFA.“Your support means more than words can express,” said Briana Guerra, the inaugural scholarship recipient. “Thank you for helping me pursue my lifelong dream.”A first-year vet student, Guerra has previous clinical experience obtained at the Los Angeles Veterinary Center and upon graduation, she plans to work and practice in an area where she can support a bilingual clientele and traditionally underserved pet owners.“It is an honor to work with UC Davis on this important contribution to the new veterinary generation. We are pleased to say Briana meets and exceeds the scholarship criteria of academic excellence and we are honored to help further her veterinary goals,” said Kay McGuire, DVM, Vice President, Health for the Westie Foundation of America, Inc.“These students represent the future of veterinary medicine, and we’re honored to celebrate their admission together,” said Angela Reynolds, Senior Director of Development, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. “Thank you for trusting UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine to award this scholarship to a deserving and inspiring rising star.”The program launched in 2024 to support and celebrate the next generation of veterinarians who have a keen interest in the Westie breed and who strive for veterinary excellence. The program is centrally focused on the University of California Davis (UC Davis) veterinary program renowned for its excellence in veterinary medicine, training and innovation.“Tom and I are proud to support the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and the Westie Foundation of America by funding veterinary scholarships for deserving students. Our pets have brought us immense joy, and we understand firsthand the vital role quality veterinary care plays in helping them live long, healthy and happy lives. We are thrilled to congratulate Briana Guerra as the inaugural recipient of this scholarship,” said Roxanne Austin.Guerra was chosen amongst a distinguished group of UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine students. UC Davis’ class of 154 students, of whom Guerra is one, were selected from over 3,000 applicants with a record 57% of whom are first-generation college students. Guerra’s parents were immigrants who fled civil war in El Salvador. She is the first in her family to pursue a college education.About The Westie Foundation of America, Inc.The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. is a non-profit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 organization. The WFA mission is to provide financial aid and other support for the medical research to benefit the health and quality of life of West Highland White Terriers, and to develop and communicate information regarding the health care, breeding, and quality of life of Westies to Westie owners, Westie breeders, and veterinarians. To find out more about the WFA’s Biobank and other efforts, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit: https://www.WestieFoundation.org

