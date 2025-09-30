CMS says premiums, enrollment for MA and Part D to slightly decline for 2026 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Sept. 26 that average premiums for Medicare Advantage and Part D would decline slightly in 2026. Average premiums for MA are estimated to decline from $16.40 in 2025 to $14 in 2026, while those for Part D are expected to decrease from $38.31 in 2025 to $34.50 in 2026. After applying MA rebates, average Part D premiums for MA plans with prescription drug coverage are projected to decrease from $13.32 in 2025 to $11.50 in 2026.

In addition, CMS said that plans are projecting a decline in MA enrollment from 34.9 million in 2025 to 34 million in 2026. Despite the decline, access to MA plans will remain stable in 2026, with over 99% of Medicare beneficiaries having access to a plan, and 97% of Medicare beneficiaries will have access to 10 or more MA plan choices.