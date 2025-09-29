Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 603.23–White Perch and Fis 605.01–Taking Oysters

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

September 29, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting rules related to white perch and taking oysters on Friday, October 31, 2025, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

These are existing rules that are set to expire in January. There are no changes being proposed.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.