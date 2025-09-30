North Star Vascular & Interventional to Host IR Educational Program in Minnesota

Drs. Jafar Golzarian & Amin Astani

We are one of the first outpatient centers to offer HAE. As a result of our experience, we can discuss the technical aspects of the procedure with our colleagues, patients, and the referral community.” — Dr. Amin Astani

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jafar Golzarian and Dr. Amin Astani of North Star Vascular & Interventional are leaders in the field of vascular and interventional radiology and are among the earliest pioneers of several minimally invasive treatments. On October 5th and 6th, they will be leading an educational event, entitled “Endovascular Techniques for Prostate and Hemorrhoid Artery Embolization.”The program will share live case observations and engage in discussions about performing two procedures that have gained popularity over the last several years. Prostate artery embolization (PAE) is a minimally invasive, imaging-guided procedure clinically proven to shrink an enlarged prostate and reduce the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Hemorrhoidal artery embolization (HAE) is an effective treatment for grade 1-3 internal hemorrhoids and an excellent alternative to surgery and its associated long and unpleasant recovery.Drs. Golzarian and Astani regularly present and lecture at industry conferences, but since opening their own outpatient clinic, they have started to host their own educational events. In contrast to a standard industry conference, their smaller and shorter events are more focused on one or two procedures and offer a more intimate setting, which encourages in-depth learning and discussion.As part of the program, live cases are broadcast directly down the hall into the conference room, allowing participants the unique opportunity to observe real procedures in progress and engage in open discussion with the operating physician for added educational value.Dr. Golzarian was the first physician in the United States to perform prostate artery embolization, which was performed at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. “I am excited that the PAE procedure has gained the traction that it has, and I’m always happy to help other interventional radiologists adopt this technique and learn from our experience,” he said.Dr. Astani adds, “We were also one of the first outpatient centers in the United States to offer HAE. As a result of our experience we can not only discuss the technical aspects of the procedure with our colleagues, but we can also share our experience with the patients and the referral community.”- About North Star Vascular & Interventional-The doctors at NSVI are pioneers in Interventional radiology. Hailing from some of the region’s most prestigious healthcare and academic institutions, they were among the first (if not the first) to perform certain imaging-guided procedures in the United States.

