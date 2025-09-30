Beyond White-Label: Butterpie & Lightshift Partner to Build Category-Defining, IP-Protected, Creator-Led CPG Brands  

David Horinek - Lightshift Paul Shrater - Butterpie

Butterpie & Lightshift are setting a new standard for quality-driven innovation, replacing old product endorsement deals with new authentic, creator-led Brands.

NEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterpie LLC , the venture platform unifying consumer packaged goods (CPG), artificial intelligence, and the creator economy, today announced a strategic partnership with innovation research and development (R&D) company Lightshift LLC . The alliance supports Butterpie’s early-stage venture ecosystem designed to rapidly develop, launch, and scale creator-led consumer brands while creating an acquisition pipeline for global CPG leaders.Butterpie’s strategy is to become the “House of Brands of the Creator Economy,” addressing a critical innovation gap in the half-trillion-dollar creator economy.Lightshift brings deep expertise in material science, biotechnology, and consumer product development, contributing a portfolio of novel technologies in apparel, cosmetics, and wellness. With a track record in performance textiles and bioactive formulations, Lightshift’s R&D focus includes functional fabrics, biophotonic personal care and wellness products. Butterpie will pair these innovations with its network of celebrity creators to transform breakthrough concepts into authentic consumer brands. Butterpie’s partnership with deep-tech R&D firm Lightshift creates a powerful new launchpad for CPG innovation.New agile "insurgent brands" are rapidly gaining traction, capturing 39% of all incremental growth in 2024 despite representing less than 2% of market share. "By integrating our vertically-owned CPG infrastructure with Lightshift's groundbreaking R&D, we are empowering creators to be true founders, building lasting legacies on a foundation of genuine product innovation and equity ownership," said John Paukulis, Managing Director of Butterpie Holdings.Each creator-led brand is structured as a separate Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), diversifying risk for investors and allowing for targeted, individual exit strategies. In a departure from traditional endorsement deals, creators receive a significant equity stake in their brand's SPV, ensuring long-term alignment and empowering them to build lasting, legacy businesses.The Butterpie-Lightshift Partnership offers an integrated solution that provides the capital, infrastructure, and deep-tech innovation creators need to become founders."The white-label model is what most creators currently rely upon, often without them even realizing it, because they do not have strong access to product innovations,” said Paul Shrater, CEO of Butterpie Venture Studio and Wharton graduate with over 20 years in CPG operations. "Creators that focus on white label products will primarily sell to their fan base and it limits the scalability, versus a creator focusing on leveraging their audience towards a truly innovative product that can scale far beyond their immediate fan base."Butterpie provides a full-stack operational engine, including approximately 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and fulfillment facilities, third-party logistics, and established e-commerce and social-commerce channels."The future of consumer products isn't about new packaging on an old formula; it's about fundamental material science that creates unique, demonstrable benefits. Our technology, from responsive textiles to active polymers, is a direct antidote to the generic nature of white-label goods," said David Horinek, Principal at Lightshift. "Partnering with Butterpie allows us to embed this deep-tech innovation directly into brands co-owned by creators who have the vision and the audience to change the market."The Butterpie platform’s strategic ambition is to build a new "portfolio factory" for the social media age, creating the "P&G for the Creator Economy". By systematically pairing creators with defensible product innovation, the platform aims to cultivate a diverse portfolio of high-growth brands native to the digital-first, community-driven landscape.About ButterpieButterpie LLC is an early-stage venture platform building the next generation of consumer brands. Through its vertically integrated model, Butterpie unifies CPG operations, proprietary AI ( CreatorGPT ), and creator-led social commerce to rapidly incubate, launch, and scale authentic brands for high-value exits. By providing capital, end-to-end infrastructure, and a creator-aligned equity structure, Butterpie is transforming influence into enterprise value and a pipeline for acquisition for CPG giants.About LightshiftLightshift is an innovation think tank focused on the invention, development, and deployment of intellectual property across next-generation consumer verticals. With deep roots in material science, biotechnology, and consumer product innovation, Lightshift specializes in translating breakthrough concepts into scalable commercial solutions. Its portfolio includes patent-pending technologies and trade secrets across functional materials and personal care, ranging from bioactive formulations to advanced delivery systems designed for skin, scalp, and systemic wellness. Guided by scientific rigor and agile iteration, Lightshift produces defensible IP positioned for strategic licensing or vertical brand launches. The company is led by David Horinek a serial innovator in biophotonics, textile science, and regenerative technologies, whose innovations have sold over 1 Billion dollars at retail and Zev Bassin, an experienced operator and strategist in consumer goods and IP commercialization.Butterpie Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.