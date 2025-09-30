PaintScout Introduces the First CRM Built Exclusively for the Painting Industry
PaintScout, the leading software provider for painting businesses, has announced the first and only CRM platform built specifically for the painting industry.
With PaintScout, painting businesses already know they can close more deals, impress clients, and grow profitably—by making estimating effortless, professional, and accurate every time. Now, with the PaintScout CRM, contractors can extend that clarity and confidence into their sales operations. It works the way painters work: simple, fast, and built for the field. Unlike generic CRMs that require heavy customization, PaintScout CRM was engineered from the ground up to fit the unique workflows of painting companies.
Key PaintScout CRM features include; Pipelines & Deals: See every opportunity in one place. Know which leads need attention. Stay ahead of the sales curve. Contacts & Follow-Ups: No lead gets lost. Automated follow-ups and reminders ensure painting contractors stay top of mind. Calendar & Scheduling: Plan visits, estimates, and jobs without double-booking or chaos. Seamless Integration: Works with the rest of PaintScout, estimates, proposals, presentations, and invoicing, so everything flows. Designed for Contractors: Built to match painting workflows, crew realities, and field constraints.
“The painting industry has been underserved when it comes to sales technology,” said Jon Bryant, CEO of PaintScout. “Generic CRMs aren’t designed for contractors. With PaintScout CRM, we’ve built a tool that truly speaks the language of painting business owners, helping them scale with confidence.”
Michael Murray, Founder & President of Textbook Painting says “The new CRM within PaintScout is a game-changer. Our Sales Team can now manage their individual quotes, appointments and pipeline from one beautiful interface.”
PaintScout CRM is live now as an add-on to the PaintScout core sales platform. Contractors interested in seeing it in action can book a live, personalized demo at paintscout.com — see exactly how estimating, proposal presentation, and this CRM flow together.
About PaintScout
PaintScout is the software for painting contractors who want to scale with confidence. PaintScout empowers businesses to close more deals, impress clients, and grow profitably—by making estimating effortless, professional, and accurate every time. Thousands of painting businesses nationwide use PaintScout to boost revenue, win more jobs, and streamline sales.
