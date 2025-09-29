Randolph Peacock Publishes Digitally Dysfunctional: An Analog Description of Our Digital Dystopia

Smiling Photo

TORONTO, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randolph Peacock, a bartender, comedian, and magician, has recently released his latest work, Digitally Dysfunctional: An Analog Description of Our Digital Dystopia, now available on Amazon. Equal parts satire, memoir, and cultural roast, this book is a brutally honest and sarcastically hilarious self-evaluation of our addiction to digital devices and the hollow validation they bring.With 45 years spent behind a bar, pouring drinks, dodging nonsense, and listening to confessions no therapist would envy, Randolph has had a front-row seat to the slow, screen-lit decline of face-to-face human connection. From bar fights that ended in bear hugs to entire nights of silence interrupted only by the sound of thumbs scrolling, he’s seen it all. And he’s got a lot to say about it.Digitally Dysfunctional walks readers through the average digital day, dissecting society’s most absurd behaviors through the lens of screen addiction. It's an unfiltered and comedic critique of how we’ve all become slaves to devices, trading real interactions for double-taps and dopamine hits. No one is spared, if you live in the modern Western world and own a phone, you’re in the book. And probably on the receiving end of a sarcastic jab.When asked what drove him to write it, Randolph remarked, “Over the decades, I’ve watched people go from talking to each other to typing across the table, from debating politics in pubs to doom-scrolling silently on patios that feel more like graveyards of human interaction. What began as bar-top notes turned into a bitter, blistering social autopsy.”Armed with a heart full of sarcasm and nearly five decades of first-hand observation, Randolph delivers a sharp, no-holds-barred commentary on phone culture. Digitally Dysfunctional will mock, shame, and roast everything from selfie obsession to emoji-based conversations, all while daring readers to laugh at themselves, and maybe even think twice before their next scroll.Now available on Amazon.About Randolph PeacockBorn in Toronto, Canada, Randolph Peacock has spent 45 years behind the bar, mixing drinks, dodging nonsense, and quietly judging humanity from his unofficial post as bartender, therapist, and reluctant philosopher. A father, magician, and comedian, he’s made a life out of pulling rabbits from hats and punchlines from awkward silences, all while mourning the slow death of eye contact and real conversation.

