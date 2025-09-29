Barry Ison, Teacher and Anthropologist, Publishes Canaan: The Promised Land

book cover image

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barry Ison, a dedicated scholar of Hebrew and Biblical Studies, has recently published his latest book, Canaan: The Promised Land. Known for his deep commitment to history, culture, and faith, Ison’s newest work takes readers through the lives of ordinary individuals called to do extraordinary things, showcasing their faith, struggles, and decisions that shaped history.Canaan: The Promised Land explores the powerful stories of figures like Noah, Abraham, Joseph, Moses, Deborah, and Ruth. These timeless biblical characters, each navigating hardship and triumph, continue to inspire readers with lessons of faith and perseverance. Written in clear and accessible language, the book is ideal for personal reading, family devotion, or group Bible study and discussion.When asked about the inspiration behind his book, Ison reflected:“I believe the Bible to be the word of God. I believe that God, the Creator, loves His creation. I believe He has been using people down through the ages, as in the book, to explain and reflect His love. I don’t consider myself an expert, but I have had a lifetime of experiences that have confirmed His great love, mercy, and grace. I am fully convinced that the Bible has so much to teach us about His love and His plan for a life that continues into eternity. That is possibly the most important message I want to share – in a way that resonates with our world today.”Canaan: The Promised Land is available now on Amazon, offering readers an opportunity to delve into the rich history and lessons of the Bible in a way that is both engaging and easy to understand. It is also registered with IngramSpark and will be made available through bookshops worldwide as stores are notified.About the AuthorBarry Ison was born in India and spent his childhood between Mount Hermon, Darjeeling, India, and East Pakistan. With a background in teaching and anthropology, Barry has spent years working in education and development across Papua New Guinea, India, Bangladesh, and beyond. His work has taken him to over 30 countries, where he has helped disadvantaged communities build sustainable livelihoods through various income generation activities including appropriate technology, off-farm opportunities and traditional skills and crafts.A dedicated student of Hebrew and Biblical Studies, Ison has authored several books on history, culture, and faith. He now resides in Canberra, Australia, where he is close to his beloved children and grandchildren.For media inquiries or more information about Canaan: The Promised Land, please visit:Facebook: facebook.com/authorbarryisonInstagram: instagram.com/authorbarryison

