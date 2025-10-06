Beyond Dental Care Expands Emergency Dentist Services in North Glendale AZ and Upper West Side Phoenix

Beyond Dental Care Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Dental Care, a private dental practice serving teens, adults, and seniors, has expanded emergency dental service access in North Glendale, AZ . This development responds to a steady rise in dental emergencies reported throughout Upper West Side Phoenix and surrounding communities.The expansion aims to streamline care for patients experiencing urgent dental concerns such as sudden tooth pain, fractured restorations, or oral infections. By improving emergency availability, Beyond Dental Care strengthens its role as a trusted resource for residents of North Glendale, Arrowhead Ranch, and neighboring areas seeking timely and expert dental intervention.Beyond Dental Care has become known across Phoenix’s Upper West Side for offering advanced, comfort-focused family dentistry tailored to teens, adults, and seniors. Their team emphasizes modern diagnostics, minimally invasive treatments, and a calm, respectful patient experience. With the latest development, the practice further reinforces its dedication to responsive care, particularly during critical dental events.The practice’s emergency dental services include:• Same-day appointments for urgent dental needs• Diagnosis and treatment of cracked or dislodged teeth• Management of dental infections and swelling• Emergency care for broken crowns, bridges, or fillings• Immediate attention for dental trauma due to sports or accidents“We’ve seen a consistent increase in emergency dental visits from North Glendale and nearby areas,” said Dr. Dariene Lazore, owner of Beyond Dental Care. “Expanding access allows us to meet that demand with efficiency, ensuring patients don’t have to wait when every hour matters.”The decision is also informed by regional data. According to a 2024 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services, dental emergencies represent one of the most common preventable causes of urgent care visits statewide, often due to delayed access to routine care or limited availability during off-hours. Practices like Beyond Dental Care are stepping in to close those gaps.Dr. Lazore’s team integrates emergency visits into their broader care model, prioritizing patient comfort and continuity. Emergency services are available during regular office hours with provisions for urgent cases to be seen same-day when possible. Patients from communities such as Vistancia in North Peoria, Stetson Valley, and Arrowhead Lakes also benefit from the practice’s central location and responsive scheduling.Founded to serve Phoenix’s Upper West Side and its surrounding residential neighborhoods, Beyond Dental Care provides personalized dental care in a private-practice environment. Their approach caters specifically to the unique oral health needs of older adolescents, working adults, and seniors, populations more prone to dental emergencies related to restorations, age-related wear, and stress-related oral conditions.By situating their office near major thoroughfares and maintaining extended weekday hours, Beyond Dental Care ensures accessibility for:• North Glendale• Arrowhead Ranch• Stetson Valley• Hillcrest Ranch• North Peoria (including Vistancia and Cibola Vista)• Norterra and North Canyon Ranch in PhoenixThe expansion aligns with the practice’s focus on continuity of care. Patients who receive emergency services can seamlessly transition into follow-up treatment plans, preventative services , or restorative care as needed.For more information about emergency dental services in North Glendale AZ, contact:Beyond Dental Care6615 W. Happy Valley Rd Suite B103-104Glendale, AZ 85310Phone: 623-267-8088Email: darienelazorepllc@gmail.comWebsite: https://beyonddentalcare.com Beyond Dental Care is a private dental practice in Upper West Side Phoenix, serving teens, adults, and seniors with comprehensive family dentistry across North Glendale , North Peoria, and surrounding areas.

