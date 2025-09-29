CWX Appoints Co-founder Betsy Reed as CEO Following $23 Million Funding Round

The investment from Round13 Capital coincides with key leadership appointments to propel CWX into its next phase of growth.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CWX (formerly CloudWerx) today announced the close of a USD$23 million funding round led by Round13 Capital. This investment provides additional resources to accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and strengthen the company’s market position.In connection with this funding, the company also announced an evolution of its leadership team. Co-founder Jason Geis will transition from his role as Chief Executive Officer to Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. Co-founder and President, Betsy Reed, has been named Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Miranda Ferris of Round13 Capital has joined the Board of Directors, and Wilson Lee of Round13 Capital has been named Chair of the Board.“This funding is a strong validation of the company’s momentum and future potential,” said Wilson Lee, Chair of the Board. “Alongside this investment, the leadership transition ensures we are aligned for long-term success. Betsy has already demonstrated exceptional leadership as President, and Jason will continue to play a critical role as Vice Chair. Together, their contributions position the company for sustained growth.”Jason Geis, co-founder and newly appointed Vice Chair of the Board, commented: “It has been an honor to serve as CEO since founding the company. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the foundation we’ve created. With this new round of funding and my co-founder Betsy stepping into the CEO role, I am confident the company is set up for continued success. I look forward to supporting the company’s strategy in my role as Vice Chair.”Betsy Reed, incoming CEO, added: “I am excited to take on the role of CEO at such an important moment in our journey. With the support of Jason, our Board, and our talented team, we are well positioned to scale further and deliver even greater value to our customers. This funding from Round13 Capital provides the resources we need to accelerate that vision.”The USD$23 million investment and leadership evolution underscore CWX’s commitment to growth, strong governance, and innovation in serving its customers and partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.