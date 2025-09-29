Savannah, Georgia is Visiting Select US Cities this Fall

Visit Savannah logo

The Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour is Ready to Roll Again Across America With an Immersive Pop-Up Experience Showcasing its Southern Charm

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Savannah is ready to hit the road again this year, bringing their southern charm on wheels to celebrate its vibrant spirit in some of America’s most beautiful cities. This fall, the Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour is visiting select cities nationwide with a fully-immersive marketing experience designed to inspire consumers to consider Savannah, Georgia for their next getaway.Visit Savannah will offer consumers the opportunity to sample Savannah’s rich culture, cuisine, and local entertainment. At the heart of the Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour is Visit Savannah’s iconic branded trolley, which will be at events including The State Fair of Texas in Dallas and the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston.Joseph Marinelli, President and CEO of Visit Savannah expressed his excitement: “We are excited to bring Savannah’s southern hospitality back on the road this fall, building on our successful tour in 2024. This is such a great opportunity for us to showcase the city’s rich history, unique charm and eclectic music to communities across the country. We hope it encourages visitors to book that ticket and come visit us in Savannah and enjoy everything our city has to offer!”This free, family-friendly interactive experience will offer activities that bring Savannah to life:- Swoon to the soulful sounds of Savannah inspired live music- Create personalized Luggage Tags – The perfect travel keepsake!- Test your knowledge to win big with Savannah Trivia- Taste test Savor Savannah Bee Company products- Capture the perfect shot with Savannah as your backdrop- Indulge in River Street Sweets' legendary pralines- Explore career opportunities & why so many are making Savannah home2025 Tour ScheduleDallas, TX - State Fair of Texas | October 10 - 11, 2025- Friday & Saturday, 12pm - 6pmBoston, MA - Head of Charles Regatta | October 18 - 19, 2025- Saturday & Sunday, 10am - 4pmThe "Surprisingly Savannah" Mobile Tour is free to experience and welcomes all ages. Fans are encouraged to check out VisitSavannah.com/tour and follow Visit Savannah on social media for tour updates.About Visit SavannahVisit Savannah serves as the official destination marketing organization for the Savannah / Chatham County area, and is committed to driving increased visitor spending, economic vitality, and quality of life for the region, while continually building upon Savannah’s image as a world-class destination. For more information, visit www.visitsavannah.com

