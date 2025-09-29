House Resolution 290 Printer's Number 2186
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors
HEFFLEY, D. WILLIAMS, GIRAL, POWELL, RIVERA, VENKAT, MERSKI, FREEMAN, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, GALLAGHER, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, BELLMON, COOPER, BARTON, PUGH, M. MACKENZIE, FLOOD, FLICK, CIRESI, ROWE, GREEN
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating September 2025 as “National Recovery Month” in Pennsylvania
