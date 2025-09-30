WTMF Beta Launches Globally as Emotional AI Companion for Young Adults

WTMF is an emotional AI companion app designed to listen, support, and help Gen Z reflect through chats, journaling, and mood tracking.

WTMF is not built to finish tasks, it is built to be with you, like a best friend who listens and supports you whenever you need it.” — Shreyak Singh

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to change how people work and communicate, two young founders are experimenting with a very different idea: AI that acts less like a tool and more like a friend.Co-founders Shreyak Singh and Kruthivarsh Koduru have launched the beta of WTMF (What’s The Matter, Friend?), which they describe as an “ AI best friend .” The app is designed around emotional connection, offering conversational support, journaling prompts, and mood reflection.The inspiration for WTMF came from observing how many members of Gen Z struggle with finding real-time support. “Many young people are always online, but that does not mean they always have someone to talk to,” said co-founder Kruthivarsh. “That gap made us wonder what it would take for technology to step in, not as a chatbot, but as a companion.”Unlike AI tools that focus on productivity, WTMF’s goal is to encourage reflection and conversation. Users can chat with different personas, log thoughts as journal entries, and review their moods over time. “Most AI apps today are built to do things for you,” added co-founder Shreyak. “Our focus is different. WTMF is about being present when you want someone to listen.”Media Recognition and Next StepsAlthough still in beta, WTMF has already been featured in The Tribune, The Print, Business Insider, and The Week, where it has been noted as one of the first emotional AI initiatives from India.The team says they are now working on features such as voice journaling, multilingual support, and more personalized interactions, reflecting a growing global interest in AI that supports mental and emotional well-being.This launch comes at a time when loneliness is being called a global epidemic by health organizations, with studies showing young adults are among the most affected. Against that backdrop, Singh and Koduru say their mission is simple: to explore how emotional AI can reduce isolation and make technology feel more human.About WTMFWTMF (What’s The Matter, Friend?) is an emotional AI companion app developed by Knockverse Private Limited. Currently in beta, it combines chat, journaling, and mood tracking features to create a more personal and supportive AI experience.Media ContactKnockverse Private LimitedEmail: shreyak@wtmf.aiWebsite: www.wtmf.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.