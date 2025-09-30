DOM Roofing & Restoration Offers Free Chimney Cap + Duck with New Roofs in Metro Atlanta

Dom Roofing Free Duck and Chimney Cap Roof Replacement Offer in Atlanta Buford GA Roof Replacement – Happy Customer with New Shingle Roof by Dom Roofing & Restoration Smiling family with new shingle roof installed by Dom Roofing & Restoration in Dunwoody GA

Veteran-owned Dom Roofing & Restoration launches a promo: Homeowners who replace their roof get a duck and free chimney cap in Buford, Atlanta, Dunwoody & more.

Our mission is to protect homes while giving customers something to smile about. Quality roofing plus a free chimney cap — and yes, even a duck.” — Dmitry Cook, Owner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dom Roofing & Restoration, a veteran-owned and locally trusted roofing contractor, has launched a unique seasonal promotion for homeowners across Metro Atlanta. Customers who install a new roof with Dom Roofing & Restoration will not only receive a free chimney cap but also take home a live duck as part of the company’s lighthearted “Get a Roof, Get a Duck” campaign.Serving Sugar Hill, Buford, Suwanee, Dunwoody, Rest Haven, Lake Forest, Atlanta, WoodBridge, Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Cumming, Duluth, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, and Sandy Springs, Dom Roofing & Restoration continues to expand its reputation for quality roofing services while adding a fun twist to customer incentives.“We know replacing a roof is a serious investment, so we wanted to make it memorable and bring a smile to people’s faces,” said Dmitry Cook, owner of Dom Roofing & Restoration.“Along with expert craftsmanship and industry-leading warranties, our free chimney cap protects homes, while the duck is our way of standing out and saying thank you to our community.”The roofing company’s team is GAF Master Elite Certified and FORTIFIED Roof Certified, ensuring every project meets the highest standards for safety, durability, and performance. Dom Roofing & Restoration specializes in roof replacement, roof repair, hail damage roof repair, storm damage roof repair, wind damage roof repair, storm restoration, chimney protection, chimney cap repair, skylight repair, and roof tarp installation - making them a one-stop solution for homeowners seeking reliable roofing services and a free roof inspection before the next storm season.Dom Roofing & Restoration emphasizes its roots as a local, veteran-owned business that proudly supports the Metro Atlanta community. From Johns Creek to Cumming and Alpharetta, the company’s growth reflects its commitment to high-quality roofing solutions backed by exceptional customer care.Metro Atlanta homeowners looking to protect their property can take advantage of this limited-time offer today. Visit DomRoofing.comor call (678) 766-9646 to schedule your free roof inspection and secure a durable roof with a complimentary chimney cap.

Dom Roofing & Restoration | Expert Roof Replacement & Repair in Metro Atlanta

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.