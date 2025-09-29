Federal Trade Commission, US Department of Justice, and Japan Fair Trade Commission Meet in Washington

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson, Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, and Japan Fair Trade Commission Chairman Eiji Chatani of the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) met today in Washington, D.C., to continue the United States and Japan’s long history of engagement on competition issues affecting both countries.

“I want to thank Chairman Chatani and the Japan Fair Trade Commission for joining us in a productive and insightful discussion,” said FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. “The friendship between the United States and Japan is among the most important for both countries, and these strong ties also apply to the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and Japanese competition agencies. I fully expect our collaboration will continue to produce substantial benefits for competition, consumers, and workers in both countries.”

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson, Japan Fair Trade Commission Chairman Eiji Chatani, and Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division

“The Japan Fair Trade Commission is one of our closest and most important international partners,” said Assistant Attorney General Slater. “We are grateful to the JFTC for our long history of sharing best practices, discussing common challenges, and engagement on competition issues of interest to both of our countries. I would like to thank JFTC Chairman Chatani for traveling to Washington for today’s discussion. We look forward to continuing our close relationship with the JFTC in the future.”

“I am truly honored to participate in today’s bilateral meeting between the United States and Japan, a dialogue with a long and distinguished history,” said JFTC Chair Eiji Chatani. “As competition authorities confront common challenges, it is vital that our leadership engage in direct and candid discussions. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to AAG Slater and Chairman Ferguson for their gracious hospitality. This productive meeting establishes a solid foundation for deepening cooperation between our nations, promoting mutual progress and sustained collaboration across multiple levels.”

The 1999 competition cooperation agreement between the FTC, DOJ, and JFTC builds on a long-standing and close relationship, dating from the enactment of Japan's Antimonopoly Law in 1947. The FTC and DOJ have held regular antitrust consultations with the JFTC since the 1970s, the longest running of the United States' bilateral consultations with foreign antitrust authorities.