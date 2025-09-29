Restoring Long Island's Roadways

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that resurfacing projects are getting underway on the Northern State Parkway and other key roadways on Long Island, representing a $36.2 million investment that will improve travel and enhance safety for hundreds of thousands of motorists in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Work will begin Monday on a project to renew approximately 50 lane miles of asphalt pavement on the Northern State Parkway from the New York Avenue overpass (Exit 40) in the Town of Huntington to the Wantagh State Parkway (Exit 33) in the Village of Westbury. Additionally, pavement restoration will also be taking place along key sections of the Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) service roads and State Route 25 in Suffolk County. The paving projects demonstrate Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to build back New York State’s transportation infrastructure to meet the challenges of the 21st Century and improve quality of life for all New Yorkers.

“New Yorkers deserve and demand quality roads and bridges that allow them to get where they need to go safely, efficiently and with a minimum of hassles,” Governor Hochul said. “These pavement projects will improve travel on some of Long Island’s busiest highways and give commuters a few less headaches to contend with as they go about their busy days.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making historic investments in infrastructure on Long Island keeping people and our economy on the move. These paving projects will provide smoother riding surfaces along some of Long Island’s most heavily traveled roadways and make the daily commute a little easier for hundreds of thousands of motorists who use these roads every day.”

On the Northern State Parkway, the $18.5 million project will begin this week in the westbound lanes and continue through the end of the 2025 construction season. Crews will return in the spring of 2026 to complete work on the eastbound lanes from the New York Avenue overpass (Exit 40) to the Wantagh State Parkway (Exit 33). Reflective pavement markings will also be installed to increase visibility for drivers and more than 50 sidewalk ramps at parkway entrance and exit ramps will be upgraded to meet standards established by the American with Disabilities Act.

The Northern State Parkway is a scenic route that begins in central Suffolk County and stretches to the New York City borough of Queens. It provides access to many popular destinations along the way, including state parks, beaches, museums, sports venues and LaGuardia Airport.

In addition to the work on the Northern State Parkway, a $17.7 million project that will renew key sections of the Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) service roads and State Route 25 in Suffolk County is also getting underway. This project will mill and resurface more than 60 lane miles of aging asphalt, beginning with the Sunrise Highway service roads from Manor Lane to Brentwood Road in the Town of Islip. Both directions are scheduled to be completed this fall.

During 2026, work will take place at the following locations and be completed by the end of 2026:

State Route 25 (Middle Country Road) from State Route 25A to Splish Splash Drive in the Town of Riverhead

Sunrise Highway South Service Road from Montauk Highway (County Route 85) to Nicolls Road (County Route 97) in the Town of Islip

Sunrise Highway North Service Road from Nicolls Road (County Route 97) to Pond Road in the Town of Islip.

Also as part of this project, more than 180 sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to meet the latest ADA standards and new highly reflective pavement markings will be installed to improve visibility and enhance safety. Major construction activities will take place during off-peak and overnight hours to reduce impacts to travel.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, these transportation infrastructure upgrades on the Northern State Parkway and Sunrise Highway will make these vital corridors safer and improve travel for Long Islanders. I am proud to help deliver these major federal dollars to create good-paying jobs, enhance safety and improve our aging roads, and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to strengthening our infrastructure.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “All New Yorkers deserve access to state-of-the-art, resilient roads and bridges that allow them to travel safely and efficiently. I’m grateful we are taking a major step forward to improve key roadways on Long Island and finally delivering the modern infrastructure commuters deserve. I am proud to have helped deliver the funding to make these critical improvements and will keep fighting to deliver the federal dollars necessary to enhance aging infrastructure across our state.”

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “As a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, I take pride in advocating for increased funding aimed at enhancing road safety and driving conditions. Like many other Long Island residents who frequently travel the Northern State Parkway and Sunrise Highway, I am pleased that we are investing funds to improve driver visibility, resurface our roads, and upgrade infrastructure to meet ADA standards. I look forward to witnessing the progress of these essential roadwork initiatives throughout 2025 and 2026.”

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “The State's investment in Long Island's infrastructure is welcome news to area motorists all too accustomed to potholes and deteriorating roadways. When completed, these projects will provide safer roadways for residents, help to alleviate traffic congestion and be a boost for the region's vital tourism industries.”

State Senator Monica Martinez said, “Deteriorated roads cause unnecessary wear and tear on vehicles, cost Long Island drivers money, and, in extreme situations, pose safety hazards. The Manor Lane to Brentwood Road corridor has been a continuing area of concern, and resurfacing it before another winter takes its toll will protect motorists from hitting the bumps in the road that can ruin their drive. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for greenlighting these important projects.”

Assemblymember Jodi Giglio said, “The repaving of Middle Country Road and the Sunrise Highway service roads is a vital step toward safer, smoother travel for everyone. These improvements will reduce congestion, enhance road conditions and directly support the daily lives of Suffolk County families and commuters. It’s encouraging to see projects like this making a tangible difference in our community.”

Assemblymember Doug Smith said, “The repaving of Middle Country Road and the Sunrise Highway service roads is a much-needed investment that will improve safety, ease congestion, and benefit Suffolk County families and commuters. I’m glad to see this project prioritized for our community.”

Assemblymember Phil Ramos said, “We are proud to continue investing in Long Island’s infrastructure to ensure that our roads are properly maintained and expanded. This multimillion-dollar, holistic project focuses on resurfacing roads while improving safety for drivers, strengthening our communities, and laying a stronger foundation for our local economy. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize Long Island’s infrastructure and ensuring our communities have the resources we need to thrive.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “The repaving of the Northern State Parkway from the New York Avenue overpass, Exit 40, to the Wantagh State Parkway, is welcome news to Huntington and Nassau County residents and will be a dramatic improvement for residents who use this major roadway for travel to work, school and daily activities. This project is a critical step in improving our local area infrastructure and protecting our quality of life. Working together, the State Legislature and the Governor’s office have made addressing these quality-of-life issues a top priority. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing this project and ensuring public safety.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “All of these projects will be greatly appreciated by motorists who will experience a smoother and safer ride along critically important roads. Thank you to Governor Hochul for prioritizing infrastructure improvements as part of her commitment to improving the quality of life for all Long Islanders!”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter,, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.